Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster Prediction Entering Week 2 of Training Camp

2026 training camp is moving along quickly, as the Dallas Cowboys have already had a couple of padded practices.

They're focused on putting their second consecutive seven-win campaign in the rearview, and there's no shortage of storylines to follow. Brian Schottenheimer is entering his second season as their head coach, and his focus on competition has things ramped up during practices.

There's also rookie defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who is trying to fix a defense that was among the worst in the NFL last season. Parker has several new faces to work with, as the Cowboys spent much of the offseason overhauling the defensive roster. On the offensive side of the ball, all 11 starters are returning from last year, but there are still several backup positions up for grabs.

With the stage set, here's a look at how the 53-man roster could look in Week 1.

Quarterback (3):

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Dak Prescott, Joe Milton, and Sam Howell run at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dak Prescott

Sam Howell

Joe Milton

Running Back (4):

Javonte Williams

Jaydon Blue

Phil Mafah

Hunter Luepke

Notable Cuts: Malik Davis

Wide Receiver (5):

Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb

George Pickens

Ryan Flournoy

KaVontae Turpin

Traeshon Holden

Notable Cuts: Jonathan Mingo, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Anthony Smith

Tight End (3):

Jake Ferguson

Brevyn Spann-Ford

Michael Trigg

Notable Cuts: Luke Schoonmaker

Offensive Line (9):

Tyler Guyton

Tyler Smith

Cooper Beebe

Tyler Booker

Terence Steele

Drew Shelton

Nate Thomas

T.J. Bass

Trevor Keegan

Offensive Summary

Dallas Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, we are still going with three quarterbacks on the roster, but if either Joe Milton or Sam Howell runs away with the QB2 spot, the Cowboys could decide to go with just one backup behind Dak Prescott.

At running back, Malik Davis is cut despite being second on the team in rushing yardage a year ago. Second-year backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah will be given every opportunity to secure the RB2 and RB3 spots, and they're both well on their way to doing that. Hunter Luepke makes it as well, and the Cowboys are hoping to get him even more involved in the offense this season.

At wide receiver, second-year player Traeshon Holden edges out Jonathan Mingo and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. UDFA Michael Trigg finds his way on the roster as well, at the expense of Luke Schoonmaker. There are no surprises with the offensive line, although it wouldn't be surprising to see a veteran added as insurance behind starting tackles Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele.

Defensive Line (5):

Quinnen Williams

Kenny Clark

Otito Ogbonnia

Jonathan Bullard

LT Overton

Notable Cuts: Jay Toia

EDGE (6):

Dallas Cowboys OLB Malachi Lawrence goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rashan Gary

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Malachi Lawrence

James Houston

Sam Williams

Marist Liufau

Inside Linebacker (5):

DeMarvion Overshown

Jaishawn Barham

Dee Winters

Shemar James

Curtis Robinson

Notable Cuts: Justin Barron, Langston Patterson

Cornerback (5):

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DaRon Bland

Shavon Revel Jr.

Cobie Durant

Devin Moore

Caelen Carson

Notable Cuts: Reddy Steward, Zion Childress

Safety (5):

Caleb Downs

Jalen Thompson

Malik Hooker

P.J. Locke

Markquese Bell

Notable Cuts: Alijah Clark

Specialists (3):

Brandon Aubrey, K

Bryan Anger, P

Trent Sieg, LS

Defensive Summary

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively, the Cowboys roster will look much different in 2026. They will be moving to a 3-4 base, which is why they have a much larger defensive front led by Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. Jay Toia doesn't make the initial roster, but should be a priority signing to the practice squad.

On the edge, they go six-deep with Marist Liufau making the team despite being new to the position. He's still been moving around the defense, but his special teams prowess is what gives him an advantage. At inside linebacker, Curtis Robinson finds his way onto the team as well thanks to a strong camp. Rookie Jaishawn Barham, who has been a breakout star, steals a starting spot next to DeMarvion Overshown.

In the secondary, there are very few surprises. The biggest question will be whether Cobie Durant can hold off Shavon Revel as the starter opposite DaRon Bland.

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