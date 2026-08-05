Dallas Cowboys 53-Man Roster Prediction Entering Week 2 of Training Camp
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2026 training camp is moving along quickly, as the Dallas Cowboys have already had a couple of padded practices.
They're focused on putting their second consecutive seven-win campaign in the rearview, and there's no shortage of storylines to follow. Brian Schottenheimer is entering his second season as their head coach, and his focus on competition has things ramped up during practices.
There's also rookie defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who is trying to fix a defense that was among the worst in the NFL last season. Parker has several new faces to work with, as the Cowboys spent much of the offseason overhauling the defensive roster. On the offensive side of the ball, all 11 starters are returning from last year, but there are still several backup positions up for grabs.
With the stage set, here's a look at how the 53-man roster could look in Week 1.
Quarterback (3):
- Dak Prescott
- Sam Howell
- Joe Milton
Running Back (4):
- Javonte Williams
- Jaydon Blue
- Phil Mafah
- Hunter Luepke
Notable Cuts: Malik Davis
Wide Receiver (5):
- CeeDee Lamb
- George Pickens
- Ryan Flournoy
- KaVontae Turpin
- Traeshon Holden
Notable Cuts: Jonathan Mingo, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Anthony Smith
Tight End (3):
- Jake Ferguson
- Brevyn Spann-Ford
- Michael Trigg
Notable Cuts: Luke Schoonmaker
Offensive Line (9):
- Tyler Guyton
- Tyler Smith
- Cooper Beebe
- Tyler Booker
- Terence Steele
- Drew Shelton
- Nate Thomas
- T.J. Bass
- Trevor Keegan
Offensive Summary
Right now, we are still going with three quarterbacks on the roster, but if either Joe Milton or Sam Howell runs away with the QB2 spot, the Cowboys could decide to go with just one backup behind Dak Prescott.
At running back, Malik Davis is cut despite being second on the team in rushing yardage a year ago. Second-year backs Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah will be given every opportunity to secure the RB2 and RB3 spots, and they're both well on their way to doing that. Hunter Luepke makes it as well, and the Cowboys are hoping to get him even more involved in the offense this season.
At wide receiver, second-year player Traeshon Holden edges out Jonathan Mingo and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. UDFA Michael Trigg finds his way on the roster as well, at the expense of Luke Schoonmaker. There are no surprises with the offensive line, although it wouldn't be surprising to see a veteran added as insurance behind starting tackles Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele.
Defensive Line (5):
- Quinnen Williams
- Kenny Clark
- Otito Ogbonnia
- Jonathan Bullard
- LT Overton
Notable Cuts: Jay Toia
EDGE (6):
- Rashan Gary
- Donovan Ezeiruaku
- Malachi Lawrence
- James Houston
- Sam Williams
- Marist Liufau
Inside Linebacker (5):
- DeMarvion Overshown
- Jaishawn Barham
- Dee Winters
- Shemar James
- Curtis Robinson
Notable Cuts: Justin Barron, Langston Patterson
Cornerback (5):
- DaRon Bland
- Shavon Revel Jr.
- Cobie Durant
- Devin Moore
- Caelen Carson
Notable Cuts: Reddy Steward, Zion Childress
Safety (5):
- Caleb Downs
- Jalen Thompson
- Malik Hooker
- P.J. Locke
- Markquese Bell
Notable Cuts: Alijah Clark
Specialists (3):
- Brandon Aubrey, K
- Bryan Anger, P
- Trent Sieg, LS
Defensive Summary
Defensively, the Cowboys roster will look much different in 2026. They will be moving to a 3-4 base, which is why they have a much larger defensive front led by Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark. Jay Toia doesn't make the initial roster, but should be a priority signing to the practice squad.
On the edge, they go six-deep with Marist Liufau making the team despite being new to the position. He's still been moving around the defense, but his special teams prowess is what gives him an advantage. At inside linebacker, Curtis Robinson finds his way onto the team as well thanks to a strong camp. Rookie Jaishawn Barham, who has been a breakout star, steals a starting spot next to DeMarvion Overshown.
In the secondary, there are very few surprises. The biggest question will be whether Cobie Durant can hold off Shavon Revel as the starter opposite DaRon Bland.
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Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.