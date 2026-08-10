Quinnen Williams Contract Extension: Full Salary & Details For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are making a massive roster move in the middle of training camp.

The Cowboys and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams have agreed to terms on a three-year, $105.9 million contract extension, per reports from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Dallas acquired Williams in a midseason trade with the New York Jets last year. Now, he will be a member of the Cowboys for years to come and a cornerstone of the franchise's future plans on defense.

Details of Quinnen Williams' Historic Contract Extension with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (92) walks off the field with trainers after an injury during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is now one of the highest-paid defensive linemen in league history. His new five-year, $153.15 million deal is the third-largest ever for his position.

Additionally, the contract extension includes a record-setting number in guaranteed money for a defensive tackle. Williams earns $101 million total guaranteed and $63.35 million guaranteed at signing, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Williams, 28, is a four-time Pro Bowler and is clearly viewed by Dallas as one of the best interior defenders in the NFL.

In his first season with the Cowboys last year, he played in seven games (all starts) while posting 21 total tackles (nine solo), 1.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and one interception.

But now, the expectations are reaching a new level. He will have to prove that the front office's confidence in him is worth it as the team looks to turn around its defense.

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) before the game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams was originally the No. 3 overall pick by the New York Jets in the 2019 NFL Draft. During his time playing in East Rutherford, he appeared in 98 games (94 starts) while tallying 322 total tackles (199 solo), 40 sacks, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 14 pass breakups and an interception.

This was highlighted by his impressive 2022 season when Williams made it to the Pro Bowl and earned a First-Team All-Pro nod after finishing with 55 total tackles, 12 sacks, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups.

He will need to replicate his 2022 production this upcoming season for a Cowboys defense that desperately needs it. Dallas made a flurry of moves to address the defense this offseason, and Williams' extension could now be viewed as the final piece to that puzzle.

The Cowboys saved Williams from the Jets. Now, he must save Dallas' hopes of winning a Super Bowl during the Dak Prescott era.

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