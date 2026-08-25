Revamped Cowboys Secondary Could Face Huge Week 1 Test After Malik Nabers Update

The Dallas Cowboys spent a lot of resources on improving the putrid defense during the NFL offseason, beginning with the hiring of defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Parker has made an immediate impact on Dallas' defense, helping to bring a new attitude and confidence to a unit that was the worst pass defense in the league a year ago. Through two weeks of the preseason, there have been improvements, but the real test begins in the regular season.

For the Cowboys, Week 1 could present a difficult challenge, with the division rival New York Giants providing a major update on star wide receiver Malik Nabers.

Nabers is recovering from a torn ACL, but appears to be back on track for Week 1 after shedding his red no-contact jersey during Monday's practice. Barring a setback, it appears Nabers will be on the field.

Malik Nabers Could Test New-Look Cowboys Defense Early

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs tackles New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers at MetLife Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

While Giants head coach Jim Harbaugh would not confirm Nabers will be suiting up for Week 1 of the regular season, he is on track barring any setbacks.

"I just don't want to make any kinds of statements like that," Harbaugh said Monday, via ESPN.com. "I think it's reasonable to assume that. Those are all kind of things you can assume based on watching the guy practice. But the only thing I know more than you guys know is what the doctors and trainers tell me as far as his rehab. And that is he's doing well.

"He's doing well with that. He's strong, in a good place. How he gets through practice, how ready he is to play and protect himself, is really based on practice. You're watching practice too. You can see it."

If Nabers does suit up, it will be beneficial for the Cowboys. Sure, it makes the job of stopping the Giants' offense more difficult, but it is better to be tested earlier in the season so the team can identify any weaknesses.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Caleb Downs is coached through a drill with defensive coordinator Christian Parker | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will also give rookie Caleb Downs an early opportunity to remind Nabers why he was so visibly frustrated when the Cowboys selected the Ohio State All-American safety in this year's draft. “I’d rather get him than play against him…I gotta play against this thing again…bro he’s good. He’s very good, he’s very good,” Nabers said at the time.

Now, on September 13, Downs will get to show the rest of the league why he felt that way.

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