Giants’ Malik Nabers Visibly Frustrated by Cowboys' Caleb Downs Selection

The Dallas Cowboys moved up from pick No. 12 to No. 11 to ensure they got their guy.

After sending two fifth-round picks to the Miami Dolphins to move up one spot, Dallas took Ohio State safety Caleb Downs. The move makes perfect sense as the Cowboys finally have a quarterback for their defense, with Downs being praised as one of the brightest minds in this year's class.

Fans were likely thrilled to see the Cowboys finally make the safety position a priority once again, but for those who might not have been sold, you might want to see how Malik Nabers reacted to the news. Nabers, who is watching the draft live with former Cowboy Micah Parsons, got up from his seat in pure frustration, saying he doesn't want to play against Downs.

“I’d rather get him than play against him…I gotta play against this thing again…bro he’s good. He’s very good, he’s very good,” Nabers said via Bleacher Report.

Nabers even said he told Downs he wanted him to come to New York. The Giants did have multiple chances to select Downs. Instead, they took Downs' teammate, Arvell Reese, at No. 5, and then used the 10th overall pick on Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa.

Caleb Downs became the favorite for Dallas on draft day

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2026 NFL Draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Leading up to the NFL draft, several players were being linked to the Cowboys. Miami defensive end Rueben Bain Jr. was one of the popular names. ASU wide receiver Jordyn Tyson even began to gain traction.

Downs, however, became the betting favorite on Thursday. Cowboys On SI's Mike Moraitis broke this down, saying Downs was ahead of Bain, with LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane third. Delane was off the board, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking him at No. 6. Bain was still there, but Dallas went with Downs. Eventually, Bain was selected at No. 15 overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Malik Nabers isn't alone in praising Caleb Downs

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs is selected by the Dallas Cowboys during the 2026 NFL Draft. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cowboys' selection of Downs wasn't praised by Nabers alone. ESPN's Peter Schrager was overly impressed with the move, saying the Cowboys are the early winners of the draft.

"If I'm giving out a grade right now, the Dallas Cowboys have already won the draft," Schrager said.

Making this trade look even better was the move the Cowboys made with pick No. 20. Dallas dropped back from that spot to No. 23, adding two fourth-round picks.

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