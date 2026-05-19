Shavon Revel Jr Looks For Fresh Start With New Dallas Cowboys Jersey Number

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for organized team activities in early June, before the team begins its mandatory program in the middle of the month. As players prepare for the next phase of the offseason program, we are seeing some last-minute switches as everyone looks to get comfortable.

Some players have been swapping jersey numbers ahead of OTAs, with veteran safety Malik Hooker setting off a chain reaction.

Hooker recently switched from No. 28 to No. 24, which was his college number at Ohio State, and now two more players have followed suit. Once the No. 28 was available, cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., who previously gave up his No. 34 to scoop up the No. 20, jumped on the opportunity to claim No. 28, which is what he wore during his time at East Carolina.

Revel struggled through his rookie season as he got off to a slow start while recovering from a torn ACL that ended his college career, and now he's looking for a fresh start as he throws it back to his Pirates day for his sophomore campaign.

Shavon Revel Looking For A Fresh Start

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

During his rookie campaign, Revel appeared in just seven games with five starts. He recorded 35 total tackles, three passes defensed, and one tackle for a loss.

Under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the hope is that Revel will take the next step forward in his development. It will also help that he's entering the offseason healthy. Last year, Revel missed out on the offseason program and training camp while recovering from a torn ACL in September 2024 during a practice.

Revel played three seasons at East Carolina, compiling 24 appearances before his injury. During his shortened junior campaign, Revel recorded eight tackles, two interceptions, and two passes defensed in just four games. One of Revel's interceptions was returned for a touchdown.

Before the injury, Revel was regarded as a potential first-round pick, so if he can return to that level, it will be a major boost to the Cowboys' defensive backfield. Perhaps his change back to his college number will give him the confidence to return to his pre-injury form.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy talks to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

We'll get to see Revel rocking the No. 28 jersey when the Cowboys return to the practice field at The Star for the start of OTAs.

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