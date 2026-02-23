Could Shavon Revel Be Poised For Bigger Role in Revamped Cowboys Defense?

The Dallas Cowboys are set to undergo a makeover on defense under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who was hired to revamp the team's No. 30-ranked unit and NFL-worst pass defense earlier in the offseason.

Since hiring Parker, the Cowboys have been evaluating the roster and closing in on some major decisions that will determine who will be part of the defensive rebuild.

Before taking over the Cowboys' defense, Parker served as passing game coordinator and defensive backs coach for the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Parker also coached defensive backs for the Denver Broncos before joining Philly's staff, meaning he has helped the development of All-Pro cornerbacks Patrick Surtain II, the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Justin Simmons, Quinyon Mitchell, and Cooper DeJean.

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Dallas is hoping Parker can bring that same magic to the Cowboys' secondary. While he has former All-Pro DaRon Bland at one cornerback spot, the rest of the team's corners are inexperienced or have struggled to gain their footing in the league.

However, Shavon Revel could be in line for a bigger role in Parker's scheme, with some high praise coming from the first-time defensive coordinator.

When speaking to reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said Parker is a "huge fan" of Revel. If Parker can develop Revel as he has with star cornerbacks at his previous stops, the Cowboys' third-round gamble in the 2025 draft could pay off in a big way.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. warms up prior to a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Cowboys selected Revel, who was once considered a first-round prospect during his final year at ECU, despite coming off a season-ending knee injury. Revel was slow to get his legs under him at the pro level, but a coach like Parker believing in him could be exactly what he needs.

If Revel can take that step forward, the Cowboys' secondary will immediately improve from a season ago.

Dallas Cowboys' 2025 defensive rankings

A view of Dallas Cowboys players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Commanders at FedExField. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Total Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 30 in the league in total defense, allowing 377 total yards per game, including what is, unfortunately, a league-high 60 touchdowns.

Pass Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked dead last in the NFL in passing defense, No. 32, allowing 251.5 yards per game and 35 passing touchdowns, ranking as the second-most behind the New York Jets, who failed to get an interception in 2025.

Rush Defense: The Dallas Cowboys ranked No. 23 in the league, allowing 125.5 yards per game and a league-high 24 rushing touchdowns.