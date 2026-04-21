Skip Bayless' Unrealistic Draft Plan For Cowboys Would Be Total Disaster

The Dallas Cowboys have heard plenty of advice from pundits and draftniks throughout the weeks leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft. And with two first-round picks, Jerry Jones could go multiple directions on Thursday.

Whether it be a trade up for an elite defensive prospect, a trade back to add additional draft capital, or a stick-and-pick strategy to land two impact players, it seems like it could be hard to go wrong.

Of course, that's as long as the front office is not listening to notorious Cowboys fan Skip Bayless.

Bayless, who was once the voice of First Take on ESPN and FOX Sports 1's Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe, now appears on The Arena: Gridiron, where he shares his wild takes and opinions on all things sports. Ahead of the draft, Bayless laid out his ideal situation for the Cowboys, which would be a total disaster.

Skip Bayless' Unrealistic Plan For Cowboys in 2026 Draft

Skip Bayless on how the Cowboys should approach this year’s NFL Draft 👀



“The first order of business is to try to trade up for Myles Garrett. Number two is to monitor David Bailey. If they have to stay at No. 12, and Rueben Bain falls to them, I’m happy.” pic.twitter.com/OUliZQWS93 — The Arena: Gridiron (@ArenaGridiron) April 20, 2026

While sticking at pick No. 12 and hoping a player like Rueben Bain Jr. of Miami or Ohio State do-it-all safety Caleb Downs falls to them would be a dream scenario, Bayless' first thought would set the franchise back.

Bayless wants Dallas to give up both first-round picks, and all three fifth-rounders to the Cleveland Browns for two-time Defensive Player of the Year Miles Garrett, who will turn 31 years old this season.

Dallas is not in a position where one player could suddenly make the team a Super Bowl contender, so giving up five picks that could add much-needed depth and playmakers to the ailing defense makes no sense for the team's long-term future. That would leave the Cowboys with only a third, fourth, and seventh-round pick in this year's class.

Unloading the team's entire draft arsenal leaves the team exactly where it was a season ago: full of major needs on a defense that ranked No. 30 overall and fielded the worst pass defense in the league.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett hugs Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott after a game | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

You also have the fact that the Browns don't have interest in trading Garrett, so you're discussing an unrealistic scenario from the jump. Sure, it would be fun to bring Garrett back to the Dallas area where he is originally from, but if the Cowboys and Jerry Jones are serious about winning, considering giving up the 2026 draft for Garrett is an avenue that should never be considered.

Let's hope Jerry hasn't completely lost his marbles.

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