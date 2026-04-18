All eyes are on the Dallas Cowboys leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft, thanks to the unpredictability of owner and general manager Jerry Jones and his knack for making headlines.

There has been plenty of discussion about whether the team could consider a trade in next week's draft, while others encourage the team to stay put and make the most out of their two first-round picks.

On Friday, star quarterback Dak Prescott stopped by the Children's Cancer Fund 36th Anniversary Gala at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas when he was asked about the upcoming draft and offseason moves.

Prescott shared his excitement for the direction the franchise is heading after its moves, while also sharing his initial thoughts on how the team could approach Round 1.

Should Dallas Cowboys Stick & Pick?

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Prescott made it clear that he has no inside information on how the Cowboys could approach the first round, his off-the-cuff reaction seemed to hint that he believes the team will be using both picks to add impact players.

"I'm excited about everything that we've done up at this point. And I expect two great draft picks, maybe something exciting. I don't know any more than anybody else," Prescott said.

"So if there's movement, that'd be cool too. It's always an exciting night. I don't think anybody ever knows what to expect, but I know that we'll add some great players and trust the front office and all that they're doing."

Like Prescott, many in Cowboys Nation would be thrilled if the team were to trade up for a player like Arvell Reese, David Bailey, or Sonny Styles. However, the best way for the team to improve is to add as many talented young players as possible, and they have the perfect opportunity to do so.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on the NFL Draft:



“I expect two great draft picks…”@clarencehilljr | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/mwsariE3wZ — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) April 17, 2026

It's going to be interesting to see what direction the team ultimately goes in a matter of days, but regardless of what that is, you know everyone will be talking about how Jerry Jones did or didn't waste the opportunity.

Full list of Dallas Cowboys 2026 draft picks

The Dallas Cowboys logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Round 1

Pick No. 12

Pick No. 20 (via Green Bay Packers)

Round 3

Pick No. 28 (92 overall, via San Francisco 49ers)

Round 4

Pick No. 12 (112 overall)

Round 5

Pick No. 12 (152 overall)

Pick No. 37 (177 overall, compensatory)

Pick No. 40 (180 overall, compensatory)

Round 7

Pick No. 2 (218 overall, via Tennessee Titans)

This year's NFL draft will be held from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

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