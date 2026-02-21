Skip Bayless Rips Cowboys' 'Delusional Luck' & Hopes For 2026 NFL Season

The Dallas Cowboys stumbled through the 2025 season, thanks to consistently poor defensive effort, missing the NFL playoffs for the second straight season.

Dallas immediately tried to change the fortunes of its defense by hiring new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who replaces Matt Eberflus. Parker has put together an exciting young staff of up-and-coming assistants with the hope of a major turnaround in Big D.

While there is some excitement surrounding the Cowboys' future and new direction, not everyone is buying in.

One of the most outspoken talking heads in sports media, Skip Bayless, recently went on a rant refusing to by into the "delusional" Cowboys hope.

"I don't see any hope, and I'm tired of being a delusional chip off Jerry's block. You're just playing on delusional luck. Yeah, they had a very good offense, but when I needed it to be great, it no-showed," Bayless said. "I look at George Pickens, and I don't think he'll be fine with the tag. Can you pay two receivers $34 and $35 million a year? I don't know. Their biggest free agent right now is Jadeveon Clowney.

"I think the Cowboys will be a lot better next year. I could see them winning 10, maybe 11 games, and they're going to the playoffs this year. It's tough for me to buy in with the Cowboys. They've only won five playoff games since they won a Super Bowl in 1995. On top of that, the Cowboys are $30 million over the salary cap. That is not ideal when you want to go out in free agency and be aggressive. "

Luckily for Dallas, the team can clear up significant salary cap space by restructuring some contracts like Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Osa Odighizuwa. The team can also part ways with some veteran players to save extra space.

Whatever the team dow, however, they need to make sure to focus on improving the defense.

Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker during training camp at UCHealth Training Complex. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"Jerry Jones, Steven Jones, that front office, they're going to have to be perfect with their moves this offseason. They can't get no worse on defense," Bayless finished. "They have to improve.

"They gave up 60 touchdown passes last season. If they give up 55 touchdown passes, they win two games. I say they get at least 10 wins. I think they could take it from Philly."

Last season, the Cowboys had the league's worst pass defense, so they're hoping that the hiring of Christian Parker as the new defensive coordinator will help turn things around. The good news is it can't get much worse.