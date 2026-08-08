The Best Quote to Come Out of Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Saturday

Saturday was the seventh practice for the Dallas Cowboys during their 2026 training camp, and there were plenty of highlights during the session.

Defensive backs such as Caleb Downs and Shavon Revel Jr. made some big pass breakups while wideouts George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb made sure they had their moments as well. As far as the best quote of the day, that happened before players took the field.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer spoke with reporters ahead of Saturday's practice and let them know that families would be in attendance. He said that having loved ones watching helps bring out the best in everyone, including himself. Coach Schotty said he might even try and throw the ball around in an attempt to impress his wife.

“I might throw a few balls today. My wife is gonna be out at practice. Just bring the old gunslinger out. It kinda turns her on when I throw the ball," Schottenheimer said via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

At first, this didn't yield the results expected as the players reportedly came out flat. That led to Schottenheimer losing his cool as he stopped the players roughly 20 minutes into practice. He then laid into them, dropping some colorful language in the process, and made it clear he expected better.

Brian Schottenheimer the QB has a national title

Florida coach Steve Spurrier grimaces during the second quarter of the Fiesta Bowl next to Brian Schottenheimer. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schottenheimer is well known in the football world for his own work as a coach. There are also those who know him thanks to his father, Marty Schottenheimer, who was a legendary NFL head coach in his own right. What many of them don't remember is that Brian Schottenheimer began his football career as a quarterback.

Initially, Schottenheimer went to Kansas in 1992 but never saw any action. He transferred to Florida after his freshman season, and was the backup to Danny Wuerffel under the legendary Steve Spurrier. During his time with the Gators, Schottenheimer won a National Championship following the 1996 season. He finished with a completion percentage of 62.5 while throwing for 290 yards with two touchdown passes, one touchdown run, and no interceptions.

Following his collegiate career, Schottenheimer went directly into coaching. He was an assistant for the St. Louis Rams in 1997. He then coached under his father in 1998 with the Kansas City Chiefs. His first big break came in 2006 when he was named the offensive coordinator of the New York Jets, but Schottenheimer would have to wait until 2025 to get his first shot as a head coach.

In Dallas, he's trying to build the right culture, which includes making time for family. That's something he made sure to emphasize this weekend.

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