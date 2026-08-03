The Good & Not So Good from First Padded Practice of Cowboys Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys took Sunday off, but were back on the field Monday.

This time, they amped things up as it was their first padded practice of the season. The first few practices were full of excitement, but the real work takes place when players are able to play with more physicality.

During their first three practices, the Cowboys had several players stand out, with rookie Jaishawn Barham emerging as one of the brightest stars. Monday was the first time we got to see him go full speed, which was just one of the intriguing aspects of the day. With the Cowboys wrapping this session up, let's see what stood out as good as well as not so good on Monday.

Good: P.J. Locke nearing his return

Dallas Cowboys safety P.J. Locke goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the many offseason auditions, safety P.J. Locke was an early standout for the Cowboys. Unfortunately, Locke suffered a knee injury which has had him sidelined. That was a frustrating development for Locke, but thankfully, it doesn't appear that he's going to be out long.

Locke was seen wearing pads on Monday, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he was close to returning. The veteran safety spent two years working with defensive coordinator Christian Parker while they were both with the Denver Broncos, and his knowledge of the playbook will be invaluable when he's back on the field.

Not so good: TE depth takes a hit

Dallas Cowboys tight end Princeton Fant during training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Undrafted out of Tennessee in 2023, Princeton Fant has appeared in 11 games, including eight in 2024. Despite solid depth at the tight end position, Fant keeps sticking around with his blocking serving as his calling card. Unfortunately, Fant suffered an injury on Monday and was carted to the locker room. His loss could have ripple effects on the tight end group, which has several players fighting for the third spot.

Good: Donovan Ezeiruaku's stock keeps rising

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A second-round pick out of Boston College last year, Donovan Ezeiruaku played well as a rookie, but expectations are even higher for him entering his second season. He's played exceptionally well throughout camp and continued that trend by blowing up a run on the first snap of the padded practice.

Good: Defensive backs are shining

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The secondary was arguably the biggest weakness for Dallas in 2025, which is why their performance to begin camp this year has been so encouraging. On Monday, multiple players stood out with Caleb Downs making a physical play to shut down a Jaydon Blue run as one of the top highlights of the day. Cornerback Cobie Durant also had a pass breakup early followed by an interception.

Dak Prescott under duress attempts to squeeze it in to CeeDee Lamb.



Cobie Durant says not on his watch — INT. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/DObKkWUxc9 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 3, 2026

They also saw Shavon Revel Jr. step up as he successfully took CeeDee Lamb out of a play by pressing him at the line and tipped a pass to force an incompletion on another play.

Not so good: Offensive struggles soured the day

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Parker's defense deserves a lot of credit for this, but the offense didn't have its best showing on Monday. There were several tipped passes as well as turnovers and Nick Harris said they struggled throughout the practice. All 11 starters are returning from a season ago, so it shouldn't be a major concern, but the defense was superior in this one.

Good: Jaishawn Barham hype is legit

Dallas Cowboys LB Jaishawn Barham goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Easily the biggest breakout star during camp, Jaishawn Barham needed to prove he can win once the pads came on. He got the opportunity to do exactly that, and did so as part of the starting team. When the Cowboys began practice, Barham was lined up next to DeMarvion Overshown as one of the first-team inside linebackers.

What was most important is that he didn't just stand out with splash plays. Barham understood his assignments, and was even key in helping take on blockers which opened things up for others, such as Caleb Downs, to come up big in run defense. Seeing Barham do the little things should give fans plenty of hope that he can be an impact player as early as this year.

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