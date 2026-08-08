The Good & Not So Good From Day 7 of Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

Practice was back in session on Saturday as the Dallas Cowboys took the field in shells, but were not fully padded. That meant there was slightly more physicality, but the hits were kept to a minimum.

This practice was interesting for another reason, however, as family members of players and coaches were in attendance. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said this can bring the best out of everyone, while adding that he might throw the ball himself to impress his wife.

Dallas has one more practice on Sunday before taking a day off and then having their joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. Before jumping too far ahead, let's see what stood out as good and not so good during Saturday's practice.

Not So Good: Lack of energy early

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It didn't take long for Schottenheimer to realize the presence of family members wasn't enough to get the players motivated. The team wasn't showing the energy the head coach expected, and as Nick Harris wrote on X, Schottenheimer laid into his players.

"Brian Schottenheimer just called the team up 20 minutes into practice and laid into them. Must’ve not liked the energy to start practice," Harris said.

The Athletic's Jon Machota shared a video of Schottenheimer going off, and it had some NSFW language. The energy picked up after that, but knowing the players came out without any urgency isn't an ideal start.

Good: Mafah Mania 2.0

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's a battle brewing for the RB2 spot in Dallas, and while Jaydon Blue has been making the splash plays, Phil Mafah is the one who has been the most consistent. While it's true that Mafah's 230-pound frame makes him a bruiser, he's also been able to display his speed in the open field.

That happened again on Saturday with Mafah ripping off another big gain early in practice.

A seventh-round pick out of Clemson, Mafah was a fan favorite during 2025 camp but spent most of the season on IR. Now fully healthy, he's made a strong case for himself as the primary reserve.

Iron Sharpens Iron

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens stretches before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas has high hopes for their secondary this season thanks to offseason additions such as Caleb Downs and Cobie Durant. While they will be factors, the Cowboys also expect big things from second-year player Shavon Revel Jr.

The ECU product had a roller-coaster rookie campaign while working his way back from a torn ACL, but has been much better this year during camp. It helps that he's going against some elite talent in George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. On Saturday, Revel and Pickens had some elite battles, with Pickens hauling in a touchdown despite blanket coverage from Revel.

That play left Revel frustrated, but he responded well. He shook off the reception and was able to break up the pass the next time the ball came his way.

Shavon Revel tells George Pickens “not this time” — effort and coverage is just outstanding. 🔥🔥🔥



and that short-term memory to forget the last play that GP3 narrowly won.



Revel is gonna be something. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/Mh0QqubvJ0 — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 8, 2026

Another battle that turned heads on Saturday was Downs matching up with Lamb. Despite being listed as a safety, Downs had no problems holding his own, even recording a pass breakup against the All-Pro wideout.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —