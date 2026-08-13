The Good & Not So Good From Dallas Cowboys Practice: Shavon Revel Jr. Shines Again

After a solid outing in the joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams earlier this week, the Dallas Cowboys are looking to use that momentum headed into the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Saturday.

The Cowboys got one of their final chances to do just that after wrapping up Thursday's training camp practice in Oxnard.

Dallas will likely go through walk-throughs on Friday before heading to Seattle, so here are the positives and negatives from the last true look fans got of the Cowboys ahead of the preseason.

Good: Multiple Interceptions From the Defense

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (14) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like they did in the joint practice with the Rams, the Cowboys defense had another strong day against the pass on Thursday, hauling in three interceptions.

This included picks from Markquese Bell, DJ Withers and Curtis Robinson, along with multiple pass breakups from other players.

Caleb Downs almost came down with an interception of his own on a Dak Prescott throw to the sideline but he couldn't reel in the ball while trying to get both feet inbounds.

Christian Parker's defense continues to have a strong training camp but will face its first real test against the Seahawks on Saturday.

Not So Good: Joe Milton III

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) throws the ball at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Prescott and Sam Howell's interceptions came from a deep pass and a tipped ball, respectively, Joe Milton III showed didn't exactly help his cause for the backup quarterback job.

He threw an interception right in the middle of the field to Curtis Robinson, almost as if he didn't see him there at the linebacker spot.

Milton has had his ups and downs during training camp but the interception marked another low point. He will have a chance to build momentum against the Seahawks.

Good: Shavon Revel Jr.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) talks to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. (34) after a game at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What more can be said about Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. that hasn't already been said during training camp?

The second-year jump continues to look alive and well, as Revel had two impressive pass breakups during Thursday's practice, one against George Pickens and the other against Ryan Flournoy.

It appears Revel's pairing with Christian Parker will be taking his game to a new level in 2026.

Here's a look at his PBU against Pickens:

George Pickens wanted a flag on this Shavon Revel PBU. Didn’t get one. pic.twitter.com/BRY99xFXRQ — Joseph Hoyt (@JoeJHoyt) August 13, 2026

Not So Good: Offense Putting Ball in Harm's Way

While the defense's pass coverage was no doubt a positive, the other side of that coin should focus on the offense's inconsistency.

Regardless of who the quarterback was, the Dallas defense was getting hands on the ball during multiple plays. Cobie Durant, Shavon Revel Jr., Dee Winters, Caleb Downs and James Houston all had PBUs.

This is great news for the Cowboys defense but the offense will need to sharpen things up as the clear stronger unit of the two.

Good: Young WRs

Dallas Cowboys receiver Camden Brown (6) carries the ball wearing a Guardian helmet cap at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many of the team's young wide receivers are looking to break through and earn a 53-man roster spot despite the Cowboys already being deep at the position.

Traeshon Holden, Camden Brown and Anthony Smith all got busy during the scrimmage portion of practice. Brown even got some action with the starters and caught a short pass from Dak Prescott.

The preseason will be massive for all three of these players.

Not So Good: Still No Jaishawn Barham

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham (55) goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cowboys rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham continues to sit out with a groin injury.

He's working his way back in order to play against Seattle, but the fact he wasn't out there on Thursday creates some doubt about whether or not he will play against Seattle.

Regardless, the injury is not one that the team has any concern about.

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