Dallas Cowboys Injury Report For Final Practice Before NFL Preseason Opener

The Dallas Cowboys have had an eventful week, which was highlighted by a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams and will wrap up with the team's first game of the NFL preseason.

But first, the team returned to the practice field in Oxnard on Thursday afternoon for the final session before heading to Seattle for the preseason opener against the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Saturday night.

While the Cowboys have been able to avoid any serious injuries throughout the first few weeks of camp, there are some notable players who have been banged up ahead of Saturday night's primetime game. Among those players is rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham, who has been one of the surprise standouts for the team in training camp.

Barham has missed the past few practice sessions after suffering a groin injury, but it is not believed to be major. According to Cowboys insider Todd Archer, Barham "is improving but not ready for full return."

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report - Thursday, August 13

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reacts during a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with Barham, cornerback Devin Moore and defensive tackle Jonathan Bullard are also dealing with groin injuries. Moore has been showing improvement and is working his way back into practice.

Another cornerback, Zion Childress, is dealing with a hamstring issue, while veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling missed Thursday's session with a knee issue.

The most concerning of the injuries is Valdes-Scantling. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer informed reporters before Thursday's session that the pass catcher would be sent for an MRI. MVS has been competing for the team's WR4 job.

We will have to see how long he remains sidelined, but missing extended time would be a major blow to his chances of carving on a role in the team's offense for 2026. Let's hope he can return sooner rather than later.

Dallas will travel to Seattle on Friday before suiting up in primetime on Saturday night. Kickoff between the Cowboys and Seahawks is set for 8:00 p.m. ET on the NFL Network.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks TV & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen at AT&T Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026

Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: Lumen Field

TV Info: NFL Network & Local listings

Betting Odds: Seahawks -3 | O/U: 39.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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