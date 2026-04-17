Trade Proposal Gives Cowboys Extra Ammo as Browns Nab WR Jordyn Tyson

NFL.com's Chad Reuter recently released his latest seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft, and he has the Dallas Cowboys making a trade in Round 1.

While many mock drafts have Dallas moving up, Reuter went in a different direction. He has the Cleveland Browns moving up from pick No. 24 to No. 20. To secure the 20th pick from Dallas, Cleveland sends the Cowboys a third and fifth-round pick.

For Cleveland, this move allows them to take ASU wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, a player Dallas has shown interest in as well. The Cowboys were among the teams in attendance for Tyson's workout, which is a huge opportunity for him after he was unable to participate in drills at the NFL Combine.

Proposed trade with Cleveland would be major win for Cowboys

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson warms up against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors. | Abe Arredondo-Imagn Images

The Cowboys would be thrilled should this scenario come to fruition during the draft. Not only would it give them two extra picks in the middle of the draft, but they still get a player they would have felt comfortable taking at No. 20 in San Diego State's Chris Johnson.

One of the top cornerback prospects in this class, Johnson has been gaining momentum as a Round 1 pick and Reuter says the Cowboys shouldn't hesitate to bring him in.

"If the Cowboys saw what I saw on game film and on the field at the NFL Scouting Combine, they won't hesitate to take the quick-footed Johnson after making this trade to improve their middle-round draft capital," Reuter wrote.

What makes this move look even better is the first selection Dallas makes in this mock. Reuter says some teams might not value the linebacker position enough to take Sonny Styles in the top 10, which allows the Cowboys to bring him in at No. 12. If they left Round 1 with Styles and Johnson while adding another couple of picks, Jerry Jones and the front office would be giddy.

Cowboys have been open to trading back in recent years

Dallas Cowboys center Cooper Beebe signals at the line against the New York Giants. | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Jones is no stranger to making trades, doing so in 2021 when they moved from No. 10 to No. 12, where they took Micah Parsons and added an extra third-round pick (No. 84 overall from the Philadelphia Eagles). The Cowboys selected Chauncey Golston with the extra pick, giving them a quality reserve on the edge.

They also traded back in 2024, going from No. 24 to No. 29, where they selected offensive tackle Tyler Guyton. The Detroit Lions gave Dallas the 73rd overall pick to make the swap, which netted the Cowboys Cooper Beebe.

In this mock, the Cowboys use the extra capital for Indiana WR Elijah Sarratt at No. 70 and Florida EDGE George Gumbs Jr. at No. 146.

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