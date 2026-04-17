Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft Watch: Chris Johnson, CB, Scouting Report

With less than a week to go until the 2026 NFL draft, the speculation surrounding the Dallas Cowboys continues.

Dallas holds picks No. 12 and No. 20 in the opening round, and they're expected to use those selections to bolster their defense. One player who could be on the team's radar is San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson.

Johnson is coming off a fantastic season with the Aztecs, recording 49 tackles, nine pass defenses, four interceptions, and two touchdowns on interception returns. Let's take a look at how the ball hawk defensive back could fit in Dallas.

Chris Johnson pros, cons, fit with Cowboys

San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Dane Brugler wrote on Johnson in his pre-draft piece, The Beast, and was very complimentary. He said Johnson could be a starter on "day one."

"Johnson is a sticky cover man, in both man and zone. He plays with clean pedal mechanics to mirror and match in press man and flashes a burst to regain phase down the field. He is hyperaware in zone to drive on throws and consistently play through catch windows," Brugler wrote.

As for his fit with the Cowboys, Johnson is someone who could thrive under Christian Parker. The new defensive coordinator desires versatile players, and plans to use multiple schemes to keep offenses guessing.

Johnson's ability to play man or zone would let Parker mix things up on defense. His knack for taking the ball away is the icing on the cake, especially after a 2025 campaign when the Cowboys struggled to create turnovers.

Round Projection

San Diego State Aztecs cornerback Chris Johnson celebrates after a play against the Washington State Cougars. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Initially, Johnson was considered a second-round pick, but his draft stock has risen in recent weeks. Johnson did well at the NFL Combine, recording a 4.4 in the 40-yard dash and hit 38-inches on his vertical jump.

Scouts were already high on Johnson, but his performance, plus the interest teams have shown, has allowed the rest of us to catch up. Now, Johnson seems to be in play in Round 1, with some calling him the third-best cornerback behind Mansoor Delane and Jermod McCoy.

Pro Player Comp: Marcus Peters

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters returns an interception against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

At 6-0 and 193 pounds, Johnson is built very similar to former All-Pro Marcus Peters. A first-round pick in 2015, Peters was listed at 6-0 and 197 pounds and was known for his talent as a ballhawk.

As a rookie, Peters recorded eight interceptions and had 19 during his first three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. In eight seasons, Peters racked up 97 pass deflections, 33 interceptions, 10 fumble recoveries, and eight defensive touchdowns.

There's no guarantee that Johnson will be as impactful as Peters, but he appears to be cut from the same cloth.

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