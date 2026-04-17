Latest Cowboys Draft Buzz Suggests Team Could Benefit From Trade 'Discount'

There is less than one week until the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to a lot of the discussion about potential on draft day.

Dallas has two first-round picks in this year's draft, so they have the ammo to make a splash if the opportunity presents itself.

However, in order to jump into the top five for one of the elite defensive prospects like David Bailey, Arvell Reese, or Sonny Styles, there is speculation the Cowboys would have to part ways with the No. 12 and No. 20 overall picks.

Would the Cowboys be willing to give up its premium picks for one player, or would they be better suited to sit and pick in their current slots? The good news is that the decision may not need to be made, because the team could find a "discount" on the trade market.

NFL insider Albert Breer of SI.com recently shared his belief that it is a "buyer's market," so the Cowboys could get a deal at a lower asking price because several teams are looking to trade down.

Could Dallas Cowboys Benefit From A 'Buyer's Market Clearance'?

Albert Breer says the move UP market in the Draft is a buyer's market and believes teams could move up at a discount.



Who could the Cowboys target?



"One name that's been thrown around at least with me is Arvell Reese..."@albertbreer | #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/36lvqWBoEe — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) April 16, 2026

With so many holes on defense, giving up both first-round picks may not be the wisest choice for the Cowboys front office. However, if the team could jump in position to land a top defensive prospect for pick No. 12 and the team's third-round pick, which was acquired in the Osa Odighizuwa trade, it would immediately be worth the risk.

"I think it's a buyer's market clearance. And the reason why is there's more teams looking to go down than go up. I would circle five teams in a row. You know, the Cardinals at three, the Titans at four, the Giants at five, the Browns at six, and the Commanders at seven, as all teams that are at least exploring the idea of moving down," Breer said.

"So, you know, you might be able to move up at a little bit of a discount.

If Dallas does make a splash, the one player to keep an eye on is Ohio State star Arvell Reese, who is a versatile player drawing comparisons to Micah Parsons, who could contribute in multiple areas for new defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I know Dallas is one team that a lot of teams have talked about potentially moving up. Now, what would that be for? One name that's been thrown around, at least with me, is Arvell Reese," Breer noted. "I think part of the reason why is because he's got the off-the-ball, on-the-ball flexibility.

"You might see him a little bit like a Micah Parsons type of prospect. You know, he profiles the same sort of way, just as far as what he potentially could bring to the table. I think this week, with a week to go, I would say a lot more teams are looking to move down, which, you know, again, means if you're looking to move up, you might be able to do so at a discount."

We previously mentioned Reese as the top fit for the Cowboys in this year's class, and that perfectly paints the picture of why. Parker values versatility, and that's exactly what you are getting in the Buckeyes All-American.

Reese recorded a career-high 69 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 6.5 sacks, two passes defensed, and was named Big Ten Linebacker of the Year in his final year with the Buckeyes.

If things remain the same and it is a buyer's market on draft day, the Cowboys could pull off a major heist for arguably the most well-rounded defensive front-seven prospect available.

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