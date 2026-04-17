Cowboys' Jordyn Tyson Interest Opens Door For Shock Pick in NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys have been focusing on revamping the team's putrid defense to kick off the new league, with a strong belief that the team will continue the trend next week in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dallas has been linked to several of the top defensive prospects in this year's class, but with two first-round picks, the Cowboys have a lot of options.

A lot of the discussion has centered around a potential trade-up for an elite defender, but with the flexibility of having two first-round picks, Dallas could take a swing with a pick out of left field.

We've seen the Cowboys do exactly that in the past when CeeDee Lamb fell to the team in the 2020 draft, so could history be ready to repeat itself? Enter Arizona State star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who has seen his draft stock slide in recent weeks.

Dallas Cowboys Attend Jordyn Tyson's Private Workout

Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Tyson has had a history of injuries, including a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in 2022, a broken collarbone in 2024, and nagging hamstring issues throughout his career. That led to Tyson not working out at the NFL Combine. That is why his private workout is such an important moment in the draft process, with 18 teams in attendance on Friday afternoon.

Tyson is running routes for teams, but will not test, but the medical evaluation will go a long way in erasing doubts teams may have about his transition to the next level. Among the team in attendance is the Cowboys, which creates an interesting scenario.

If Tyson were to fall to the Cowboys at No. 12 overall in next week's draft, could they shock everyone and pull the trigger on another offensive playmaker? It may seem far-fetched, but it could be wise.

Why Dallas Cowboys Should Consider Jordyn Tyson

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson celebrates touchdown against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Sure, the Cowboys are loaded at receiver with CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, and Ryan Flournoy on the roster, but there are concerns about Pickens' long-term future with the team. Dallas used the franchise tag on Pickens, but there is no guarantee he will sign the tender without the promise of a blockbuster deal.

That's why a pick like Tyson would offer some insurance for the Cowboys, and allow the team to explore trade opportunities. When you have multiple picks in the first round, you have to be willing to consider all options, and Dallas is clearly doing their due diligence.

Last season, Tyson was limited to just nine games, but hauled in 61 catches for 711 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2024, Tyson recorded a career-high 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. There is no denying his talent and playmaking ability. He also began his career at Colorado, so has experience working with Cowboys legend Deion Sanders.

Dallas attending the workout is not a sign that the Cowboys would draft Tyson if he is available, but it provides the team with intel and opens the door to the possibility if the team feels comfortable with what they see on Friday.

At the very least, it adds some intrigue to the Cowboys' already fascinating lead-up to the draft, and cracks the door open to a potential draft day suprise.

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