The Dallas Cowboys are flirting with another epic collapse after storming out to a big first-half lead against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. Unfortunately, star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is not on the field at a crucial time.

Williams went down earlier in the game, but was able to return. Late in the fourth quarter, however, Williams went back down and this time it appeared to be worse.

The All-Pro stayed down on the ground as the medical staff treated him on the field. After making his way to the sideline, Williams was taken into the blue medical talent.

QUINNEN WILLIAMS SLOW TO GET UP AGAIN



HE DID GET UP AND SEEMS TO BE OKAY pic.twitter.com/YPHrl4Hs9Q — ClutchWire (@ClutchWireHQ) November 27, 2026

According to the team, Williams is questionable to return with a back injury. Losing a player of Williams caliber at a crucial time like this is a devastating blow for the Cowboys' defense.

Earlier in the game, Williamss was credited with a sack of Joe Milton III, which took his season total to 10. Williams' career-high is 12 sacks back in 2022. Over the past few weeks, he has been one of the best interior defensive linemen in the entire league, and his absence was noticable on the drive as soon as he left.

Milton drove the Eagles into the endzone and the Cowboys were unable to generate any internal pressure, but luckily, the Eagles were unsuccessful on their two-point conversion attempt and the Cowboys still lead, 38-36, with under two minutes to go.

At the time he exited the game, Williams had four total tackles, one sack, and one tackle for a loss. We'll have to wait until after the game to hear more about Williams' injury and status entering the extended time off ahead of Week 13 when head coach Brian Schottenheimer speaks to the media.

Let's hope for the best.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

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