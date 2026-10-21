Updated Cowboys Depth Chart For Week 7 vs Eagles Gives Rookie Well-Deserved Promotion

The Dallas Cowboys' 2026-27 season is teetering on the edge of being a complete disaster after suffering two embarrassing losses in a row. Unfortunately for Dallas, both losses were in primetime, so the entire NFL world was watching.

Dallas will be looking to bounce back in Week 7 on the road against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, with yet another primetime clash. The NFC East showdown will go down on Monday Night Football.

As the team prepares to ramp up its preparations for the upcoming weekend, the Cowboys dropped their unofficial depth chart. There were very few changes, but they were noticeable, including a slight promotion for a fan-favorite rookie. Now, sorry, we aren't talking about Caleb Downs this time.

Let's take a look at the latest Cowboys depth chart as the team prepares for its third primetime game in three weeks, which will hopefully be a return to the win column.

Unofficial Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart For Week 7 vs. Eagles

Dallas Cowboys

The biggest takeaway on the defensive side of the ball comes at linebacker. While the injury to Dee Winters plays a role in the movement on the depth chart, rookie Jaishawn Barham moves into the starting slot after a hot start to the season.

In DeMarvion Overshown's absence, Barham was handed green-dot duties as a rookie, which says a lot about the coaching staff's confidence in him. Let's hope the movement on the depth chart gives Barham some additional confidence as he continues to develop.

Overshown, meanwhile, is expected to return on Monday Night Football and occupies the other starting linebacker position, so it will be interesting to see who handles green dot duties moving forward.

Another interesting note is that rookie edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, who earned the start last week over Donovan Ezeiruaku, is still listed as the backup. We'll have to see if that continues as the week rolls on, or whether Lawrence will ultimately leapfrog Ezeiruaku on the depth chart.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Malachi Lawrence during the game at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dallas returns to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon, so we'll have to see how it all turns out.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC Disney+ and ESPN.

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —