Cowboys-Eagles Opening Odds For Week 7 Give Hope Despite Back-To-Back Failures

After back-to-back embarrassing losses, the Dallas Cowboys have some serious soul-searching to do ahead of Week 7. Luckily, the team has an extra day of rest before they return to action for a third straight primetime game.

The Cowboys are reeling after Sunday night's loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, which was one of the worst offensive performances of the Brian Schottenheimer era, and will now look to get back into the win column against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Philadelphia will be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts, who has been shut down for the season after multiple blood clots were found in his lungs, so the oddsmakers believe this is the perfect opportunity for Dallas to bounce back.

According to the opening odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cowboys are solid 4.5-point favorites on the road against the Eagles, who Tanner McKee, Cole Payton, or former Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III.

Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Joe Milton and Dak Prescott at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Dallas is favored, the over/under for Monday night's game is set for just 44.5 points. That could be an overcorrection after the Cowboys' poor offensive performance last week, but it likely has more to do with the uncertainty at quarterback for Philly.

It's going to be interesting to see how the line continues to develop throughout the week as both teams return to the practice field and begin their preparations, but for now, Cowboys Nation should enjoy being a favorite (even if that hasn't gone well for the team over the past few weeks).

All of the information that you need to catch the action on Monday Night Football in Week 7 can be seen below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles Opening Odds & Viewing Info

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott avoids a sack by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Monday, October 26, 2026

Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

TV Info: ESPN, ABC, Disney+

Betting Odds: Cowboys -4.5 | O/U: 44.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Cowboys -225 | Eagles +185

After Monday night's game, the Cowboys will return home and have a quick turnaround for a Week 8 meeting with the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

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