Dak Prescott Embarrassed Over Offensive Failures That Set Cowboys Up For Disaster

The Dallas Cowboys were on the brink of victory after picking a controversial pass interference that put the ball on the one-yard line with less than one minute remaining in Sunday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dallas failed to get the ball in the endzone, which was the first of a trio of rapid-fire failures. After settling for a field goal, the Cowboys booted the kickoff out of bounds, setting former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens at the 35-yard line.

Then, disaster really struck when Lamar Jackson delivered a clutch throw to Zay Flowers before calling a timeout with one second left in the game.

That set up Ravens kicker Tyler Loop for a game-winning 56-yarder that he drilled as time expired, giving Baltimore a 34-31 win. Losses can't get much more painful than Sunday night for the Cowboys.

The Brazilian Portuguese commentary on that Tyler Loop field goal for the Ravens is exactly what everyone needs to hear right now pic.twitter.com/GS1F4dBzBZ — Roberto Rojas (@RobertoRojas97) September 27, 2026

After the game, Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott was heartbroken while speaking to the media, and owned up to his and the offense's own failures that led to the Cowboys' debacle down the final stretch of the game.

Dejected Dak Prescott Addresses Media After Crushing Loss

"We've got to put the game away. Period."



Dak Prescott on the Cowboys settling for a field goal late in the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/ej8wRidlfk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 28, 2026

"Frustrated. Frustrated as hell. Excuse me. Embarrassed," Prescott told to the media. "We call ourselves best offense, you know, GOTI, and we get down in the one-yard line and don't put it in. Yeah, it just sucks. Not a lot of words or full explanation of it.

"Defense shouldn't even have been in that position. You know, those guys are over there, you know, saying it's on us. Absolutely not. We've got to put the game away, period."

Prescott is understandably frustrated, because for once, the loss doesn't lay on the defense's shoulders. Yeah, they should have been able to stop the Ravens from getting in field goal range in just six seconds. But their mistake came after failures from the offense and special teams, so it was an all-around disaster for the team.

Baltimore Ravens' Malaki Starks in action with Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott | REUTERS

As far as regular-season losses go, this is one of the most heartbreaking in recent memory. And to make matters worse, the team has a lengthy 10-hour flight back to Dallas to reflect on how it all went wrong.

Then, the team needs to find a way to regroup and prepare for another road trip in Week 4, where they will travel to Houston to face the Texans. If the Cowboys can't rebound, Dallas could be in for a very long, painful season.

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