Cowboys Experimenting With New Position For Explosive Rookie Jaishawn Barham

The Dallas Cowboys had a few extra days off following a loss on Thursday Night Football in Week 5 and they're using that time to try and fix their defensive shortcomings. They added senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine and there are reports that defensive coordinator Christian Parker could move to the booth.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer told us all that changes would be coming following their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that's not unique to the coaching staff. In addition to the Pettine hire and discussion about where Parker will work on game day, the Cowboys are also experimenting with a new role for rookie Jaishawn Barham.

The former Michigan standout has focused on playing inside linebacker, but on Thursday, he wass seen working out with the edge rushers.

Cowboys MLB Jaishawn Barham worked with the edge rushers, pass rush drills today in practice — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) October 15, 2026

With DeMarvion Overshown working his way back from a hamstring injury, it makes sense for Parker and the coaching staff to find ways to keep Barham on the field. It's also an intriguing role since he spent time as a pass rusher while playing for Michigan and Maryland. In four collegiate seasons, Barham recorded 23 tackles for loss and 12 sacks.

Could Jaishawn Barham be the new Micah Parsons?

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham on defense during the first half against the New Orleans Saints. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Asking anyone to be the new Micah Parsons would be a tall order, but there are some parallels that are hard to ignore.

As a rookie in 2021, Parsons began his career as an off-ball linebacker while playing for a defense that was undergoing some major changes. Dan Quinn was just hired to replace Mike Nolan as the defensive coordinator and the Cowboys didn't have much to work with on the edge.

Out of necessity, Parsons was asked to play on the line in Week 3. Veteran DeMarcus Lawrence was injured and Quinn decided Parsons could be the right man to give them a spark. He was correct as Parsons went on to record 13 sacks as a rookie and had 52.5 for Dallas over the next four years.

Of course, asking Barham to replicate that success would be illogical, but the fact remains that Parsons playing on the edge originally seemed like a wild idea. It worked out brilliantly, which should give us hope that the 6-foot-2, 240-pound Barham could also shine, especially since he does have some experience from his time in the NCAA.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham warms up before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —