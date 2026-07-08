Von Miller Lobbying to Join Cowboys & Report Suggests Dallas Could Have Interest

Von Miller is leaving no doubt about his desire to play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2026.

Miller sat down for an interview with RJ Ochoa on Monday and said he would definitely be interested in playing for Dallas this coming season.

"It would be great to be a Dallas Cowboy," he admitted. "I grew up here in Dallas. I've always had a special place in my heart for the Dallas Cowboys.

Miller, who is from Texas and still lives in the state, noted that he would "only have to drive 20 minutes to work" and he can stay closer to his family.

"This would be the first time that my mom and dad don't have to fly to every single game. My mom has been to every single game that I've ever played in and she'd be able to drive to all the home games and I got so many family members here. My kids are here... Everybody's here."

Von Miller posts Cowboys edit on Instagram

Former Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To show even more that he wants to play for the Cowboys, Miller posted a Photoshop picture of himself in a Cowboys uniform to Instagram.

Von Miller posted a picture of himself in a Cowboys jersey on IG pic.twitter.com/VdCRDZQTps — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 8, 2026

Report suggests Cowboys could have interest in Von Miller

Former Bills defensive end Von Miller. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News reports that his sources say there is "nothing to report back on this front yet," which suggests there's a chance the Cowboys may sign Miller.

Hoyt noted that Miller and Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker were together in Denver, so there's some familiarity there.

Do the Cowboys need Von Miller?

Former Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A team can never have enough good edge rushers, so the answer is "yes" by default.

Then consider the circumstances the Cowboys have at edge rusher and that only reinforces the idea that Dallas could use Miller.

Each of Dallas' edge rushers have a concern. Rashan Gary was a no-show in the second half of last season, the jury is still out on Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence, James Houston has been very inconsistent during his career and Sam Williams is coming off a down season.

Meanwhile, Miller showed he still has some gas left in the tank after posting nine sacks in 17 games. Making that total more impressive is the fact that Miller only played 37% of snaps.

The problem with signing Miller is that he would take snaps away from young players like Lawrence and Ezeiruaku, so the Cowboys have to weigh the immediate impact Miller could make versus the potential negative impact that taking snaps away from those two can have.

But the Cowboys are very much a win-now team and Jerry Jones has expressed urgency about securing another Super Bowl as he gets older.

"I have a natural urgency because of my age. My immediate tomorrows are a big thing to me," Jones said.

Hoyt's report leaves the door ajar for a possible Miller signing. Only time will tell if it actually happens.