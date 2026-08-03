Rashan Gary Puts NFL on Notice as Dallas Cowboys Seek Defensive Revival

The Dallas Cowboys' defense has a lot to prove this year, and one of its newest players, edge rusher Rashan Gary, is in the same boat.

Gary was one of the big offseason acquisitions for the Cowboys and the hope is that he can bolster a pass-rush that finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL last season.

While Gary has been a productive player during his career, he has also had some hiccups, with the latest coming in 2025, when he posted 7.5 sacks but failed to notch a single one from Week 9 on.

As a result of that showing and his contract, the Green Bay Packers decided to part ways with him in the trade with the Cowboys that saw Dallas part with a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Despite that 2025 showing, Gary remains very confident in his abilities and is predicting a big year for himself.

"Man, the film speaks for itself," he said, per DallasCowboys.com. "But everybody [should] pay attention this year. It's gonna be a great year... I can't wait."

Gary went on to praise defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who he says is already making a big impact. Gary also says the culture Dallas is building makes him want to go to work.

"Christian Parker's defense, the swagger he brings, it trickles down to the players," Gary said. "The guys I'm around, it's easy to go to work, man... It's been great."

Talk is cheap

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Parker's impact is already very apparent. From Gary's comment, to players lining up outside his office on a daily basis to seemingly improved communication in practice, there are reasons to be excited for Dallas' new defensive play-caller.

“He’s a first time defensive coordinator who doesn’t act like a first time defensive coordinator," head coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Parker.

But none of that matters until we see the results on the field. The Cowboys have sported a horrifically bad defense in each of the past two seasons and nobody will be able to fully buy into a defensive revival until the results prove there is one.

Without it, the Cowboys are likely to see the same result as the past two campaigns, when Dallas simply couldn't overcome a flailing defense that couldn't stop a nosebleed.

That said, the Cowboys don't need to be the '85 Chicago Bears. If the offense can keep playing at an elite level and the defense so much as posts an average showing, that should be enough for Dallas to get back to the postseason in 2026.