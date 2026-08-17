4 Dallas Cowboys Suddenly on Roster Bubble After Von Miller Signing

The Dallas Cowboys made significant headlines on Sunday night with the signing of future Hall of Fame linebacker Von Miller, the NFL's active leader in career sacks (138.5).

It might have been a surprise to some, but Miller, 37, has been not-so-subtly hinting at his desire to sign with Dallas all offseason. Now, the DeSoto, TX. product is returning home to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in what could be the final chapter of career.

However, Miller's late addition to the roster is bad news for any of the players set to be on the bubble when the Cowboys coaching staff and front office gets together to make final cuts after the preseason is over.

Here are a few Cowboys that have seen their 53-man roster chances shrink following the Miller signing:

Marist Liufau, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau (35) grabs a hold of Los Angeles Rams running back Cody Schrader (32) following a play inthe first half at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A healthy DeMarvion Overshown, the Cowboys debut of Dee Winters and the excitement surrounding rookie Jaishawn Barham are all storylines in the linebacker room that are making it tough to find a roster spot for Liufau.

Then there's the training camp emergence of Justin Barron. It's simply not lining up well for Liufau.

Liufau's chances were already taking a hit after Barron had three interceptions in the team's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. and adding Miller to the defense certainly doesn't help his cause.

Anthony Smith, WR

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Anthony Smith (83) at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A seventh-round pick by Dallas out of East Carolina in this year's draft, Smith made a few nice plays in the preseason opener against Seattle. But with Miller now in the fold, Smith now has one less roster spot available in order to feel safe about his chances.

It already didn't help that undrafted wide receiver Camden Brown put on a show against the Seahawks and potentially secured himself a roster spot in the process. But with Miller now in the fold, Smith now has one less roster spot available in order to feel safe about his chances.

The Cowboys only had six receivers catch at least one pass last season. Smith will also have to fend off veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a spot.

Sam Williams, DE

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams (54) looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Per reports from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, Williams could be on the roster bubble following the addition of Miller.

Williams' name has been floated around as a trade candidate but nothing has happened this offseason, at least not yet.

It remains to be seen if Miller is an upgrade as a pass rusher over Williams, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Dallas in March to return for at least one more season.

Markquese Bell, S

Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell (14) during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bell appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys last season but the team added three new safeties in veterans Jalen Thompson and PJ Locke along with selecting Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Additionally, the return of Malik Hooker for at least one more season at safety crowds the room. Julius Wood also had five total tackles in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, the second-most on the team.

Things were already looking grim for Bell, and Miller's arrival certainly doesn't improve his chances of making the roster.

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