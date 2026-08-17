4 Dallas Cowboys Suddenly on Roster Bubble After Von Miller Signing
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The Dallas Cowboys made significant headlines on Sunday night with the signing of future Hall of Fame linebacker Von Miller, the NFL's active leader in career sacks (138.5).
It might have been a surprise to some, but Miller, 37, has been not-so-subtly hinting at his desire to sign with Dallas all offseason. Now, the DeSoto, TX. product is returning home to the Dallas-Fort Worth area in what could be the final chapter of career.
However, Miller's late addition to the roster is bad news for any of the players set to be on the bubble when the Cowboys coaching staff and front office gets together to make final cuts after the preseason is over.
Here are a few Cowboys that have seen their 53-man roster chances shrink following the Miller signing:
Marist Liufau, LB
A healthy DeMarvion Overshown, the Cowboys debut of Dee Winters and the excitement surrounding rookie Jaishawn Barham are all storylines in the linebacker room that are making it tough to find a roster spot for Liufau.
Then there's the training camp emergence of Justin Barron. It's simply not lining up well for Liufau.
Liufau's chances were already taking a hit after Barron had three interceptions in the team's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams. and adding Miller to the defense certainly doesn't help his cause.
Anthony Smith, WR
A seventh-round pick by Dallas out of East Carolina in this year's draft, Smith made a few nice plays in the preseason opener against Seattle. But with Miller now in the fold, Smith now has one less roster spot available in order to feel safe about his chances.
It already didn't help that undrafted wide receiver Camden Brown put on a show against the Seahawks and potentially secured himself a roster spot in the process. But with Miller now in the fold, Smith now has one less roster spot available in order to feel safe about his chances.
The Cowboys only had six receivers catch at least one pass last season. Smith will also have to fend off veteran wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a spot.
Sam Williams, DE
Per reports from Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, Williams could be on the roster bubble following the addition of Miller.
Williams' name has been floated around as a trade candidate but nothing has happened this offseason, at least not yet.
It remains to be seen if Miller is an upgrade as a pass rusher over Williams, who signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Dallas in March to return for at least one more season.
Markquese Bell, S
Bell appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys last season but the team added three new safeties in veterans Jalen Thompson and PJ Locke along with selecting Caleb Downs at No. 11 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Additionally, the return of Malik Hooker for at least one more season at safety crowds the room. Julius Wood also had five total tackles in the preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks, the second-most on the team.
Things were already looking grim for Bell, and Miller's arrival certainly doesn't improve his chances of making the roster.
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Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.Follow ZachDimmitt7