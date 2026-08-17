Von Miller Reveals Cowboys 'Dream' Was In The Works Before Training Camp

The Dallas Cowboys have made another offseason splash. Late Sunday night, it was reported that the Cowboys are signing 8-time Pro Bowler and 7-time All-Pro Von Miller.

Dallas has been teasing another move to improve its roster since training camp in Oxnard opened late last month, and Miller has been sending cryptic messages on social media that have hinted at a possible move.

Now, the two sides will be coming together for the 2026 season, and it appears that it is a move that has been a long time coming.

Miller appeared on The Nightcap Show after news of his signing broke and revealed that the Cowboys were the first team to reach out to him. Not only were the Cowboys the first team to reach out to him, but those discussions began before training camp even opened.

Von Miller To Dallas Cowboys Has Been Brewing

#Cowboys Von Miller talking with Shannon Sharpe on the Night Cap saying Dallas was the first team to contact him “a week before training camp.”



Miller says playing for Dallas is a dream come true. I’m sure some Cowboys fans feel the same way.



(🎥: @NightcapShow_) @VonMiller pic.twitter.com/tlwgOmd48E — Brandon Loree (@Brandoniswrite) August 17, 2026

“They were the first team to contact me, like a week before training camp,” Miller said. “It just seemed right to me. I live here in the offseason, my mom and dad are here, my kids are here. I’ve always had blue in my heart since I was a little boy, I always paid attention to the Dallas Cowboys.

"My earliest memory of football includes the Dallas Cowboys. I heard my daddy screaming in the back and I ran back there to see what was going on, and he was screaming because the Dallas Cowboys had scored a touchdown. That’s my earliest memory of football, and to be back home, it’s a dream within a dream.”

As for what Miller can bring to Dallas, which will be his fifth team in the NFL (joining the Broncos, Rams, Bills and Commanders), he said, “I can still walk in at 8-10 sacks now. That’s just walking in. I’m going to have opportunities to do it.”

Along with his production and help to the pass rush, Miller is a strong leader and someone who can continue to help build the locker room in Brian Schottenheimer's vision. It's going to be fun to see exactly how he can perform when he steps back onto the field.

Washington Commanders outside linebacker Von Miller sacks Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most importantly about the signing is how excited and motivated Mller, who is from DeSoto, Texas and played collegiately at Texas A&M, is to hit the ground running in Dallas.

“It really has not hit me yet,” Miller said. “I’m excited to be here, I’m excited to get started.”

Don't worry, Von, Dallas Cowboys is excited, too.

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