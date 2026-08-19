Von Miller Has Tasty & Unique Offer For Hunter Luepke's No. 40 Cowboys jersey

Winner winner, chicken dinner. The Dallas Cowboys came out on top in the Von Miller sweepstakes, and now the future Pro Football Hall of Famer and Super Bowl MVP will finally be able to suit up for his favorite childhood team.

Now that Miller knows his new football home, the next order of business is figuring out what jersey number he will wear when the star is on his helmet.

During his time with the Denver Broncos, Miller wore the No. 58. During his time in Los Angeles and with the Buffalo Bills, he rocked the No. 40. Then, last year, Miller wore No. 24. But what number will he wear in Dallas?

As a high school football star in Texas, Miller was tied to the No. 40, so that would be his preference for his return to Dallas, but there is one problem: fullback Hunter Luepke already wears the number. Miller and Luepke both wore the No. 40 to Tuesday's practice, but the situation still needs to work itself out. That's where an interesting offer from Miller comes into play.

Von Miller's Unorthodox Jersey Number Offer

NFL star Von Miller looks on before King Green fights Terrance McKinney | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some NFL players come up with elaborate gifts to get their number of choice, while others shell out insane amounts of money. For Miller, the offer is a little more personal.

According to former Cowboys player Jesse Holley, who covers the team for All DLLS, Miller jokingly offered up a lifetime supply of chicken from his chicken farm in Elgin, Texas.

When he was at Texas A&M, Miller majored in poultry science and took a poultry meat production class. That turned into a passion, and he is now a co-founder of Greener Pastures Chicken, which is a 35-acre regenerative and organic poultry farm.

That's certainly a tasty offer for Luepke if he chooses to give up his number.

Von Miller Joking Said That He Offer Hunter Luepke A Lifetime Supple Of Chicken For The #40.



Von Owns A Chicken Farm Names “Greener Pastures Chicken”



35 Acre Sustainable & Regenerative Organic Chicken Farm In Elgin, Texas



Would You Take That Deal? pic.twitter.com/EDBHTzmvdH — JESSE (With No “i”) (@Mr4thAndLong) August 18, 2026

Of course, Miller is not completely deadset on wearing the No. 40, so if a deal can't be worked out with Luepke, he will look elsewhere.

ESPN's Todd Archer noted, "Von Miller said he’s already made some offers to FB Hunter Luepke for No. 40. He ruled out wearing No. 58 because that was his Denver number. He won’t wear No. 94, 'because that’s D-Ware’s.' If something works out with No. 40, he’d be happy, but the number isn’t that big to him."

You just have to wonder, though: how could someone pass up on free chicken for life?

— Sign up for the Cowboys Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Dallas Cowboys on SI —