Week 6 NFL Power Rankings: Dallas Cowboys' Inconsistency Reflected As Team Plummets

It's been nearly one week since the Dallas Cowboys have been in action, and they're beginning to turn their attention toward a Week 6 showdown against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

But while the team looks to regroup after last week's embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the NFL experts are dropping their latest batch of power rankings to show how teams around the league stack up against each other.

For the Cowboys, it's a rollercoaster, with rankings ranging from top 15 to the mid-20s. Much like the first five weeks of their season, inconsistency is the theme.

Let's take a look at what the experts from around the league are saying as we prepare for another primetime appearance for the Cowboys in Week 6.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts after defeating the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week's ranking: 23

Last week's ranking: 11

"I was listening to former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis the other day speak about Christian Parker’s staff in Dallas and his point was an interesting one: this is a very young staff around a first-time defensive coordinator. Multiple first-year coaches. My initial thought was that if Jerry Jones is truly a dangerous old man with money, he should pour some cash into a few analysts to help right the ship. Mike Pettine is a pretty good start." - Conor Orr

Orr acknowledges the Cowboys' immediate action this week to hire Pettine as an analyst. He brings some familiarity with Parker, thanks to their time together in Green Bay. There is mutual respect between the two, and it will be great for Parker to have someone he is comfortable with to bounce ideas off of.

While the Cowboys may have plummeted in the SI rankings, there is some reason for hope moving forward.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week's ranking: 15

Last week's ranking: 12

"How do you pick just one issue when it comes to the Cowboys? They are giving up 27.2 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NFL. They are giving up 168.4 rushing yards per game, which is last in the league. They have recorded only five sacks and do not have an interception this season. Opposing quarterbacks are completing 72.3% of their passes. Through five games, new coordinator Christian Parker's defense might not be worse than it was under Matt Eberflus last season. But it is at least the same and a big reason why Dallas is 2-3." -- Todd Archer

You sense the theme here, right? The defense has been miserable, there is no other way to put it. And facing off against a Packers offense that just put 30 points on the board last weekend isn't the most exciting matchup for Christian Parker and company, but it will show just how much the unit is able to regroup after an embarrassing setback.

And while the performance was a disappointment, the sky isn't falling in the eyes of ESPN, who ranks the Cowboys higher than any of the other major publications.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week's ranking: 20

Last week's ranking: 14

"This defense is just a total mess. The free-falling Buccaneers went to Dallas with their backup quarterback and left with more than 400 yards of offense after possessing the ball for nearly 40 minutes. Maybe newly acquired Joey Porter Jr. will make a big difference, but the defense is a problem."

Dallas' inability to contain any quarterback has been a major issue for the past two years. Of course, Porter Jr. was out of action last weekend, so let's hope that once he is back on the field this week we see some positive momentum building for the team.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. watches the action during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week's ranking: 22

Last week's ranking: 16

"Once again, Dallas is at the bottom of the league in total defense. They can't stop the run, allowing almost 170 yards per game. The pass defense is better, but still below average. Joey Porter Jr. isn't going to fix things and neither will another trade. The more things change in Dallas, the more they stay the same." - Gary Davenport

The defense is going to continue to be the talking point until things change, and Dallas took some positive steps this week. By bringing in Mike Pettine as a senior analyst, let's hope that the Cowboys can finally start moving forward and Parker can start to find his footing as a defensive coordinator.

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