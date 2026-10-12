Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers Opening Odds Provide Stunning Week 6 Twist

The Dallas Cowboys are enjoying a few extra rest days following their Thursday Night Football debacle against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, and will now turn their attention to the Green Bay Packers in a crucial Week 6 showdown.

While Dallas is coming off an embarrassing performance, the Packers are coming off a blowout win over the Chicago Bears. Common sense would tell you that the Packers would be favored considering their outcome, but the oddsmakers appear to have something else in mind.

When the opening odds were released late Sunday night, it was actually the Cowboys entering the week as 1.5-point favorites on the road at Lambeau Field. It comes as a surprise, but there are multiple factors at play.

Let's take a look at all of the information we need for next weekend's game below.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers TV & Viewing Info

Large helmets of the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers at the NFL Experience at Trafalgar Square. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Date: Sunday, October 18

Start Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Venue: Lambeau Field

TV Info: NBC, Peacock

Betting Odds: Cowboys -1.5 | O/U: 50.5

Moneyline: Cowboys -118 | Packers -102 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

At first glance, it is a bit surprising that the opening line favors the Cowboys, but with an extra three days of rest after playing on Thursday Night Football in Week 5, it could benefit Dallas.

Green Bay, meanwhile, is coming off a dominant 31-7 win over the division rival Chicago Bears, so there could be an emotional dump. With Dallas having extra rest and motivation, and the Packers coming off a divisional win, it sets up as a perfect trap game for the Cowboys to steal on the road.

Because the game is on Sunday Night Football, we know exactly who will be calling the game. NBC will be rolling out the crew of play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico and color analyst Cris Collins, while Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung will be providing updates from the sideline. Terry McAulay will serve as the rules analyst, in case any shenanigans are going on with the refs.

We will find out how it all goes down in less than one week's time. Following this week's game, the Cowboys will turn their attention to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, where they will be playing in their third consecutive primetime game, facing off on Monday Night Football. Get your popcorn ready.

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