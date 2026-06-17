What We Learned From Day 1 of Dallas Cowboys Minicamp

Football is almost back. The long NFL offseason is quickly coming to an end, with the Dallas Cowboys kicking off their 2026 mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

As is always the case when it comes to the Cowboys, there were plenty of storylines to follow. Thankfully, most of those included actual football this year, which is a welcome change. That being said, here's a look at a few things we learned on Tuesday during the team's first minicamp practice.

Cowboys might not be done with additions

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Charles Snowden runs against the Cleveland Browns. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Cowboys made several additions to the defensive side of the ball as they aim to build a roster to fit Christian Parker's vision. That doesn't mean they're completely done making moves though.

Dallas reportedly worked out outside linebacker Charles Snowden and cornerback Sam Webb, with both attending camp on a tryout basis. They also had running back Zamir White in recently as they continue to look for competition throughout the roster.

Dak Prescott was limited, kind of

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott stretches before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Before practice began, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said that Dak Prescott was dealing with a knee issue and would be limited in practice. Once on the field, Prescott was seen wearing a sleeve on his left leg. When practice began, however, Prescott seemed to be full speed. According to Nick Harris, he missed just two snaps and was showing no ill effects.

Prescott has no history of knee issues, which meant there was no real reason to be alarmed by Schottenheimer's news. After seeing him on the field, there's even less reason to worry.

Shavon Revel's stock increases

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. looks on before the game against the Baltimore Ravens. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cowboys were thrilled to land Shavon Revel in the third round during the 2025 NFL draft, with the full understanding that his rookie season could be a redshirt campaign following a torn ACL that ended his collegiate career. Revel played in seven games and while he struggled during that time, there was still hope that he could improve as he became more comfortable with his surgically repaired knee.

Throughout OTAs, Revel was impressive and that carried over to minicamp. Patrik Walker of the team's official website said that Revel continued to draw his attention, and is playing with more mobility than a year ago.

"The second-year cornerback isn't wearing a brace on his knee anymore, and is moving extremely well, whereas he seemed a bit unsure and very measured in his movements last season as he worked to return from a torn ACL. Revel looks ready to prove he might be back at top form," Walker wrote.

Revel has competition in the form of Cobie Durant and rookie Devin Moore, but he clearly doesn't plan on giving up his spot without a fight.

Cobie Durant, fellow additions look the part

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Cobie Durant goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

While Revel played with more confidence, the Cowboys had to also be thrilled to see Cobie Durant's performance on Tuesday. He played with plenty of physicality while showing he can play inside and out. He even had a diving interception on the first 7-on-7 play, according to Nick Harris.

Fellow offseason additions such as linebacker Dee Winters and rookie safety Caleb Downs also played well. That should give the Cowboys plenty of hope that their defense will be better this season.

George Pickens plans to play in 2026

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

After skipping voluntary OTAs, George Pickens was in attendance for minicamp. If that didn't put the concerns about his status in 2026 to bed, his comments did. Pickens told reporters that while he would have liked a long-term deal, he plans to play and allow his agent to worry about the money.

Pickens, who is being brought along slowly after missing OTAs, has said since joining Dallas that he loves being part of the team. He reiterated that on Tuesday, even saying his friendship with CeeDee Lamb has made this whole process easier.

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