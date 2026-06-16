3 Cowboys Rookies With the Most to Gain During Mandatory Minicamp

It's only three days, but there's sure to be plenty to follow as the Dallas Cowboys hold their 2026 mandatory minicamp.

While George Pickens' arrival was the big news, there will be just as much attention on their impressive rookie class. Led by Caleb Downs, this group is expected to help turn the defense around after a frustrating 2025 campaign.

Minicamp is another chance for these rookies to prove they can handle the pressure and while we know Downs and fellow first-round pick Malachi Lawrence will have a role this season, these four rookies listed below have plenty to gain.

Drew Shelton, OT

Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Drew Shelton against the Boise State Broncos. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of three picks in Round 4, Drew Shelton can gain a lot of ground starting with minicamp. Dallas has an explosive offense, but there's one area of concern. The Cowboys offensive tackles struggled this past season, especially when it comes to pass protection.

They return the same starters, although right tackle Terence Steele took a pay cut to stay while Tyler Guyton will have to compete for his job. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he and Nate Thomas will compete, but if there truly is a competition, there's no reason Shelton can't throw his hat in the ring.

Shelton was well-rounded while playing at Penn State, but stood out for his pass protection. According to PFF, he gave up just one sack in 2025, and was only penalized once. If he can play with similar discipline at the next level, Shelton could prove to be a steal.

Jaishawn Barham, LB

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaishawn Barham on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Arguably the Cowboys' weakest position entering the offseason was inside linebacker. They improved by trading for Dee Winters, which gives them two quality starters if DeMarvion Overshown can stay healthy.

Throughout his first three seasons in the league, that has been an issue for Overshown, which is why Dallas needs a third linebacker they can trust to start if needed. Shemar James is an option after recording 91 tackles as a rookie. Another player who is in the mix is rookie Jaishawn Barham, who will play inside linebacker after playing as an off-ball linebacker and edge rusher at Michigan.

Barham said he's out to take someone's job and there's a lot to like about his skillset. There could be a big learning curve for him, but if he catches up quickly, Barham could carve out a role this season.

Devin Moore, CB

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Devin Moore on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Another of the fourth-round picks for Dallas this year was Florida cornerback Devin Moore. He joins the Cowboys with elite size (6-foot-3 and 198 pounds) but lacks experience after dealing with injuries throughout his collegiate career. Moore understands he has to prove he can stay healthy, but has a chip on his shoulder and is eager to get to work.

During rookie minicamp and OTAs, Moore made waves and there was even talk that he could contend for a starting job as early as this season. That might be too lofty of a goal for Moore, but he still has a huge opportunity to be a key piece in the secondary rebuild happening in Dallas.

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