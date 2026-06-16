Dak Prescott Dealing With Knee Issue at Cowboys Minicamp

Tuesday marks the first day of mandatory minicamp for the Dallas Cowboys, and everyone is accounted for. That should give fans a huge sigh of relief, since it means there shouldn't be any concerns about George Pickens holding out.

That doesn't mean there won't be any worries that come up, especially when it comes to injuries. And during the team's first practice, a big name is going to be limited for that reason as head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Dak Prescott is dealing with a knee issue.

Thankfully, Schottenheimer said it's nothing the team is concerned about. Instead, he said Prescott is just dealing with soreness and he's expected to take part in 7-on-7 drills. It's also worth noting that knee injuries have never been an issue for Prescott, so there's no real reason to sound the alarm. In the end, this will likely just allow Joe Milton III and Sam Howell more opportunities during practice as they battle it out for the QB2 spot.

Other injury-related news at Dallas Cowboys minicamp

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku celebrates after a play during the first quarter against the New York Giants. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In addition to Prescott being limited, the Cowboys also said two safeties and one outside linebacker won't be going full speed on Tuesday.

Malik Hooker is dealing with a back issue and fellow safety Jalen Thompson has a pectoral injury. James Houston, who was second on the team with 5.5 sacks in 2025, has a back injury as well which will limit him.

Some good news was given by Schottenheimer as well. The head coach said cornerback DaRon Bland and outside linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku are both "doing great." That's significant since Bland missed much of the 2025 season due to a foot injury and Ezeiruaku had a hip procedure during the offseason.

This isn't the first time there was good news with Ezeiruaku, who posted a workout video earlier this offseason, showing off his progress. A second-round pick out of Boston College, Ezeiruaku started nine games while appearing in all 17 this past season. He recorded 40 tackles and two sacks. He's expected to start opposite Rashan Gary, who was added in a trade this offseason.

Bland, who signed a four-year extension last season, has struggled with injuries the past two years. With Cobie Durant and Devin Moore added to the secondary, he needs to stay healthy to keep his spot. Entering minicamps "doing great" is a great first step for him.

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