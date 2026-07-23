Could Cowboys Eventually Have to Choose Between George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb?

In need of a No. 2 wide receiver last season, the Dallas Cowboys added George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Talent was never a question with Pickens, who was a second-round pick out of Georgia in 2022. He put up excellent numbers with the Steelers despite inconsistent play at quarterback and hoped that the move to Dallas would help him elevate his stock as he entered free agency this offseason.

The biggest question here to answer had to do with maturity and effort. While there were a few hiccups during his first season in Dallas, which included him being sidelined (along with CeeDee Lamb) to start a Monday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders after breaking team rules, Pickens first season with the Cowboys was an absolute success.

Still, Pickens didn't secure a multi-year contract this offseason, and will instead play on the franchise tag. He hopes to earn more security this year, and has made it clear he wants to be in Dallas. The big concern is whether the Cowboys can afford to sign him with Lamb already making an average of $34 million per season.

The general consensus is that Pickens will have to leave to sign a long-term contract, but is there a chance the Cowboys would keep Pickens and move on from Lamb? Such a question would've seemed absurd just one year ago, but Bryan Broaddus and Gavin Dawson from 105.3 The Fan recently discussed the possibility, citing the breakout season from Pickens, which included him leading the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Is George Pickens the superior WR?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Broaddus said there was a stretch where George Pickens was the best receiver on the team in 2025, which led to Dawson asking if the Cowboys could be tempted to stick with the younger Pickens as their future WR1.

“Yeah, that's kind of where I was going to conclude this is if you do feel like Pickens at 25 has a brighter future than CeeDee at 27, I think this is a big year for CeeDee if you're picking we're only keeping one wide receiver,” Dawson said.

Broaddus isn't the only one who felt as though Pickens was the superior player in 2025. Pro Football Focus gave Pickens an overall grade of 85.9, which was the seventh-highest at the position. Lamb had a respectable 77.6, but that was 23rd overall, landing him behind Pickens.

CeeDee Lamb has the edge in versatility

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Broaddus added that Lamb has the edge when it comes to his extended route tree and the ability to play on the boundary as well as in the slot. Pickens did some of this while Lamb was out with a high ankle sprain, but this is still the area where Lamb is significantly better.

”The biggest difference between the two is it's the ability to run routes and the ability to play at different spots.”

Pickens does have the advantage when it comes to age, although not by much. That said, it's fair to ask if the smart move is to stick with the younger wide receiver, especially if Pickens continues to stand out as the bigger threat. It won't be an easy decision for the front office to make, but the good news is they have plenty of time before even considering such an option.

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