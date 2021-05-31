Can Dan Quinn’s Cowboys Defense Be 'At Least Average?'

The 2021 Cowboys' defense will be looking to improve. But how good do they really need to be? - The Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - After a historically bad 2020, the Dallas Cowboys defensive unit will be looking for improvement. And that’s the focus. … So much so that they spent the entire first four rounds of the NFL Draft on defensive players, including their first overall pick, Micah Parsons.

What if Dallas’ D improves to “decent”? Would that be enough?

Welcome to the "Daily Blitz" by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

With the offensive potential of this team, how good does the defense really need to be to help this club win the NFC East for the first time since the 2018-2019 season? It could be another ‘NFC (L)East’ season, but if so, isn’t that all the more reason the Cowboys should be successful against it?

That may depend on the defense. Let’s discuss!

