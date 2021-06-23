Is Cowboys' Backup QB Ben DiNucci Better Than We Think?

Being an NFL quarterback is a hard job. Being a rookie makes it harder. Being a rookie quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys might be the hardest job in the NFL. - The Dallas Cowboys Daily Blitz Podcast

FRISCO - The spirits of Dallas Cowboys’ "quarterbacks past" haunt the field each and every play, and those are the kinds of thoughts that were maybe running through then-rookie Ben DiNucci’s head when he started in Week 8 last season in Philadelphia.

Or maybe those were just in our heads.

Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com.

That game was largely one to forget for DiNucci, as he went just 21-for-40 with 180 yards passing. He had no touchdowns and no interceptions that night, a nationally-televised event that saw the Cowboys on the losing end of a 23-9 score.

READ MORE: Cowboys' Zack Martin Ranked: Best Offensive Lineman In NFL?

Is this the Ben DiNucci we should expect to see in the NFL? Some fans think so, and consider him already a bust in the NFL, as much as a seventh-round draft pick out of James Madison University can be a bust.

Or - as the Cowboys continue to hope for help from the existing roster in terms of Dak Prescott's backup - should we expect a different DiNucci in future starts assuming those exist? Let’s discuss!

READ MORE: Cowboys Best Rookie: Micah, Kelvin, Or Nahshon?

Please join us daily for the Daily Blitz at CowboysSI.com, TheBlitzcast.com, or the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast YouTube Channel. And make sure to for all the latest videos and visual content!

Then continue the conversation on Twitter: @BlitzcastNFL and @IndyCarTim.

To submit a question for the show please email us, or to submit your joke of the day to be considered for use on the air, email the show at TheCowboysBlitzcast@gmail.com with “Joke Of The Day” in the subject line. If we use your joke on the air we’ll send you a free DSP Media / Cowboys Blitzcast T-Shirt or hat!