Cowboys Camp: Dak vs. Defense: Guess Who's Winning?

The Dallas Cowboys defense vs. the offense? Fans are surely feeling far more skeptical about the former. But this week's practices in Oxnard might have fans feeling a little bit different.

In particular, the secondary stood out and gave fans reason to celebrate.

The secondary had a lot of turnover during the offseason, with Dallas drafting two cornerbacks on Day 2 of April's NFL Draft. The team also recently signed former Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker.

Kelvin Joseph, who played collegiately at Kentucky, was selected with the 44th pick in the draft and will compete for the starting cornerback job opposite second-year pro Trevon Diggs.

His primary competition includes his draft classmate Nahshon Wright, who was taken with the 99th pick in the draft. Wright played his college ball at Oregon State, recording 30 tackles, two picks, four passes defensed and one sack.

A bunch of those guys and more are getting their hands on the football in practice this week, though on Wednesday, in the padded session, it wasn't QB Dak Prescott who was victimized, as he took it to the locker room due to soreness. (Check out our coverage from the Oxnard sideline below.)

