Cowboys Camp: When Will Malik Hooker Practice? Mailbag

Locked On Cowboys: When Will Malik Hooker Practice and More Twitter Questions

The Dallas Cowboys really struggled in the secondary last season.

According to Pro Football Focus, the team ranked 29th among all secondaries in the 2020 season.

That led the Cowboys to draft two cornerbacks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft -- Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright.

However, the team was not done there. Last week, the the Cowboys signed former Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker to a one-year deal.

Hooker, 25, was a first-round selection by the Colts back in the 2017 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, Hooker's tenure with the Colts was most remembered for the time he spent off the field as opposed to on the field.

The safety out of Ohio State tore his ACL in his rookie season, forcing him to miss nine games and he tore his Achilles last season, causing him to miss all but two games. Through his first four NFL seasons, Hooker played in 35 out of a possible 64 games.

The talent is there with Hooker, who has seven career interceptions through his first 30 NFL appearances. However, the question remains, can he stay at that high level of competition after another gruesome injury?

In this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discuss when Hooker will take the field and what to expect from him during training camp.

The guys also talk about how head coach Mike McCarthy runs practice and how concerned the team is about quarterback Dak Prescott's shoulder injury.

Marcus and Landon deal with all that more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!

