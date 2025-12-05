Dak Prescott pledges Cowboys fueled by anger will succeed

The three-game winning streak came to a crashing end for the Dallas Cowboys when they lost 44-30 to the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

With a record of 6-6-1, the Cowboys are in danger of missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Currently, their chances of getting in are just 9%, and while they increase to 47% if they win their final four games, the odds aren't in their favor.

MORE: Broadcaster rips Cowboys’ conservative approach after settling for field goals

Don't expect them to give up, however. According to Dak Prescott, the team is upset by their performance this week, and says they're not feeling deflated. Instead, he says they're ready to use this loss as fuel.

“The guys are pissed off right now. I don’t think this is any deflated moment, like our hands are up, we’re done. No. Absolutely not. I think you’re gonna get a team that’s pissed. I hope it pisses people off the right way and we use it as fuel," Prescott said after the loss.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: “The guys are pissed off right now. I don’t think this is any deflated moment like our hands are up, we’re done. No. Absolutely not. I think you’re gonna get a team that’s pissed. I hope it pisses people off the right way and we use it as fuel.” pic.twitter.com/AhkTvNFhRc — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) December 5, 2025

MORE: George Pickens responds to Richard Sherman after Cowboys' loss to Lions

Cowboys know there's a lot of football left to be played

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks down the tunnel for warmup at Ford Field in Detroit. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Their odds may seem insurmountable right now, but anything can happen.

It wasn't that long ago that the Philadelphia Eagles were in control of the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They just lost two games in a row, which opened the doore for Dallas in the NFC East. Should they lose to the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend, the Cowboys' chances could improve.

MORE: 3 winners & 4 losers from Cowboys potential season-ending loss in Week 14

There will be other potential upsets to monitor as well, especially with teams playing in divisional games down the stretch.

Simply put, the Cowboys had to take care of business and give themselves a shot. According to Prescott, that's exactly what they're going to do.

New Cowboys 2026 mock draft lands Trevon Diggs replacement, star LB

Dallas Cowboys have unexpected X-factor named for final playoff push

CeeDee Lamb injury update: Cowboys lose superstar WR to injury

Cowboys' NFL power rankings roundup has Dallas surging up board

NFC East power rankings: Cowboys soar, close gap on Eagles entering Week 14