Dak Prescott pledges Cowboys fueled by anger will succeed
The three-game winning streak came to a crashing end for the Dallas Cowboys when they lost 44-30 to the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.
With a record of 6-6-1, the Cowboys are in danger of missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Currently, their chances of getting in are just 9%, and while they increase to 47% if they win their final four games, the odds aren't in their favor.
Don't expect them to give up, however. According to Dak Prescott, the team is upset by their performance this week, and says they're not feeling deflated. Instead, he says they're ready to use this loss as fuel.
“The guys are pissed off right now. I don’t think this is any deflated moment, like our hands are up, we’re done. No. Absolutely not. I think you’re gonna get a team that’s pissed. I hope it pisses people off the right way and we use it as fuel," Prescott said after the loss.
Cowboys know there's a lot of football left to be played
Their odds may seem insurmountable right now, but anything can happen.
It wasn't that long ago that the Philadelphia Eagles were in control of the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They just lost two games in a row, which opened the doore for Dallas in the NFC East. Should they lose to the Los Angeles Chargers this weekend, the Cowboys' chances could improve.
There will be other potential upsets to monitor as well, especially with teams playing in divisional games down the stretch.
Simply put, the Cowboys had to take care of business and give themselves a shot. According to Prescott, that's exactly what they're going to do.
