Ezekiel Elliott In RB Battle with Tony Pollard for Cowboys?

FRISCO - Ezekiel Elliott "vs.'' Tony Pollard? As OTAs commence this week at The Star, that's not really the way the Dallas Cowboys look at it.

But should they?

Zeke, the two-time NFL rushing champ, is coming off his worst year as a pro, while Pollard is entering his third year in the league coming off a sort of "revelation'' performance when he did get to perform. Each year they’ve played together, their shared percentage of offensive snaps has slowly progressed toward Pollard.

So how to use them both is a worthy question ... regardless of the "vs.'' notion.

In 2019, Pollard’s rookie campaign, and the season following Zeke’s contract extension, the split was about 80/20 in favor of Zeke. In 2020 that split moved to 70/30, still in favor of Elliott.

What will 2021 bring? Let’s discuss!

