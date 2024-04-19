Tony Romo Describes Pressure Facing Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
FRISCO - How challenging is it to be the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys? Tony Romo, who holds the Cowboys' record for all-time passing touchdowns, can empathize with the immense pressure Dak Prescott shoulders for the Cowboys.
“Now, I'm pretty old, so to me, I'm like, yawn -- you create a turtle shell over the years and you just be like, just go play. Just get better. Just go play and win,” said Romo. “A lot is on the plate of the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys for Dak.”
Romo continued: “Playing professional sports is difficult on anyone mentally… It’s taxing because you come up here, and if I say the wrong thing or something, someone gets affected.”
Romo’s thoughtful response to Prescott’s situation is simple yet true. Winning solves everything.
Romo also looks to secure a victory this weekend.
In 2023, as onlookers held their breath, former Dallas All-Pro quarterback Romo mounted an incredible final round comeback to become the Invited Celebrity Classic Golf champion.
This weekend, Romo is back to defend his title against an impressive celebrity field, highlighted by NFL’s all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith, Pro Football Hall of Fame member DeMarcus Ware, former MLB All-Star pitcher Roger Clemens), former NFL All-Pro running back Reggie Bush and Hall of Famer Tim Brown.
More star-power additions competing for charity include Ray Allen, Joe Carter, Vince Carter, Mardy Fish, Blair O’Neal, Larry the Cable Guy and Annika Sörenstam.
“I hope it's to defend the title so I can come back and say defend the title again next year,” Romo said. “Signs of life in the old bear on the range and playing, but we'll see this weekend. I feel confident going in.”
The tournament will support two North Texas youth charities this year: Momentous Institute, and the First Tee Greater Dallas and First Tee Fort Worth. In its first two years, the tournament has generated nearly $500,000 in charitable donations and the economic impact is estimated at nearly $3 million for the greater Dallas area.
It also boasts a professional prize purse of $2.2 million, plus a $500,000 celebrity prize purse.
While the Dallas Cowboys are prepping for the NFL Draft on April 25–27, fans can watch Romo, Smith and Ware compete free of charge for all three days of competition at Invited’s Las Colinas Country Club. The unique PGA TOUR Champions tournament includes a field of 78 PGA TOUR Champions players, 40 celebrities and 10 Invited Member Qualifiers.