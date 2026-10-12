Sunday’s NFL Week 5 slate of games were wild from start to finish.

It began with the Eagles throwing away a win in stunning fashion against the Jaguars in London. Then the Commanders had to settle for a tie with the Giants thanks to a collective brain fart by pretty much everyone associated with the team as time expired.

And then the goofiness continued late in the evening when Tua Tagovailoa’s awful interception gave the Ravens a win over Falcons in overtime.

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Tagovailoa was thrust into his first action with the Falcons late in the fourth quarter after Michael Penix Jr. suffered a rib injury that forced him to watch overtime from the sideline. After the Ravens marched down the field and scored a touchdown, Tagovailoa tried to lead his new team to a game-tying score but then he dropped back and threw a perfect pass to Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton to seal the loss for Atlanta.

Cris Collinsworth was on the call for NBC and all he could do after the interception was laugh. Which was a quite fitting reaction to such a horribly thrown ball by Tagovailoa.

Here’s how that played out. Volume up for Collinsworth’s savage chuckle:

KYLE HAMILTON WITH THE GAME-SEALING INTERCEPTION! 🤯



📺 Sunday Night Football: Ravens at Falcons on NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/mX7I6wIWYo — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 12, 2026

Tagovailoa spent his first six years in the NFL with the Dolphins after the franchise took him with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He finished his time in Miami with 59 interceptions in 78 games.

The QB signed with the Falcons last March on a one-year deal at the veteran league minimum. He was hoping the move would lead to a fresh new start to his career but so far he has served as the backup, battled a back injury and then threw that game-ending pick in his first chance to win over the Falcons and their fans.

What Michael Penix Jr. had to say about his injury after the game

Penix, who missed the first two games of the season as he recovered from a torn ACL that he suffered last year, was optimistic about his chances of returning to action in Week 6.

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"Knowing me, I'm going to be ready to go next week because I sat out enough in my career, but I'm going to do everything I can in the training room, make sure I get back to where I want to be," Penix said, according to ESPN.

Penix suffered the injury when he was sacked by Baltimore’s Tavius Robinson with just over 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

MICHAEL PENIX TAKEN DOWN HARD



HE IS IN PAIN pic.twitter.com/Ref6DhrROW — wok (@wokdior) October 12, 2026

He returned for one more play before the end of regulation but then was unable to return in overtime.

"It's frustrating, but I think the biggest thing is just I want to be out there, especially in a big moment in a game like that," Penix said. "I just felt like I needed to be out there."

The Falcons, who fell to 2-3 with the loss, will look to rebound next Sunday when they host the Bears. We’ll have to wait and see if Penix will be available to play in that one. If not, it could be Tagovailoa’s chance to get his first start with the team.