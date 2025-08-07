Dak Prescott Keeping 'Faith' That Cowboys, Jerry Jones Will Keep Micah Parsons in Dallas
At the end of Dak Prescott's media availability on Thursday at the Cowboys' training camp, the quarterback was asked whether he thought there was a chance Micah Parsons would no longer be his teammate. Last Friday, Parsons publicly made a lengthy statement requesting a trade from Dallas after there was no agreement on a contract extension.
Despite the situation not sounding promising for Parsons's future with the Cowboys, Prescott is remaining optimistic.
“No, not necessarily," Prescott said in response to him seeing Parsons as not being his teammate. "I think if I wouldn’t have been in his shoes, and have watched other guys be in his shoes and get rewarded, maybe. But, ... I’ve got faith in the Joneses and the team as I do in Micah and his team. ... 11 is a Cowboy.”
As Prescott says, this isn't the first time in the past year in which owner Jerry Jones and a Cowboys player haven't agreed on a contract. Prescott had his own drawn out negotiations last offseason before signing his record-setting extension in September. He's witnessed Jones and the Cowboys make things work before, so he seems to have no doubt for that being the case with Parsons.
Prescott has addressed the Parsons situation a couple times since last week, including on Wednesday when he admitted that he sent his teammate a text saying "F---, man," in regards to how frustrating the situation is.
There haven't been many updates regarding Parsons's future with the team, though. Jones even admitted on Tuesday that he hadn't spoken to Parsons since the defensive star requested the trade. On Thursday, Parsons didn't practice with the team even though he remains a Cowboy (for now, at least).
We'll see whether Prescott's gut feeling is right, and whether Jones and Parsons can reach an agreement before the 2025 season commences in a few weeks.