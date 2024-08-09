Cowboys Say Dak Prescott 'Will Be Fine' After Missing Practice With Ankle Soreness
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did not participate in the team's practice session on Friday, sitting out while dealing with an ailing ankle.
According to team reporters, the Cowboys said his absence was a precautionary move while he deals with the soreness in his ankle and made clear that the 31-year-old "will be fine" going forward, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
The star quarterback featured in all 17 games last year and finished as the runner-up for the MVP award. He threw 36 touchdown passes and just nine interceptions while racking up 4,516 yards through the air, his third season with over 4,000 passing yards. His 410 completions tied a career-high and were the most in the NFL.
Prescott isn't the only notable star player from Dallas's offense that wasn't present on Friday. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was also absent as he continues to angle for a contract extension from the Cowboys. Lamb's contract saga became spotlighted further after a comment he made on social media Thursday night in response to comments made by Jerry Jones.
Prescott voiced his support for Lamb to receive a new deal when speaking to reporters after Thursday's practice. Prescott is also in the market for a contract extension himself, with free agency looming after the 2024 season, so he's certainly eager to see his teammate get paid.
Dallas plays its first preseason game on Sunday, Aug. 11 against the Los Angeles Rams. The starters likely won't be on the field much, if at all.