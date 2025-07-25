Dak Prescott Praises Cowboys Backup Joe Milton for Training Camp Competition
The Dallas Cowboys training camp opened this week, which means veteran starter Dak Prescott is (somehow) already entering his 10th season with the franchise.
The longtime starting quarterback is still looking to fulfill the franchise's postseason hopes and dreams, and urgency is at an all-time high heading this fall, with Prescott coming off a lost season due to a partially torn hamstring.
There's new sense of competition in Dallas as well. The Cowboys traded for New England Patriots backup Joe Milton, who was universally praised by Patriots coaches for his level of preparation as a rookie last season.
Milton is already pushing Prescott in Cowboys camp, which is something that the veteran appreciates.
"Joe is a guy that's gonna push me to be better each and every day," Prescott said on Friday. "We encourage that in our room. That's the competition. That's part of it. I told [coach Brian Schottenheimer] that from Day 1 when that guy came in and we went to throw routes on air outside the building. I came back and told Schotty, 'I don't know if I've ever seen someone throw the ball like that.' It's impressive."
What further impressed Prescott? The way that Milton pushes himself.
"He's not complacent with how well he throws the ball. He's going to push himself to get better, and the knowledge and the situations of the game. I think all that does is push myself, push this offense. I'm super thankful to have a guy like that."
After a 7–10 season and third-place finish in the NFC East, the Cowboys made a coaching change, firing head coach Mike McCarthy. Now with Brian Schottenheimer promoted to head coach, the team will look to take a step forward for Prescott and Milton in 2025.