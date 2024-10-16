Dallas Radio Hosts Respond to Jerry Jones Doubling Down on Viral On-Air Meltdown
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones owned the headlines this week after he followed up a humbling 47–9 loss to the Detroit Lions with viral tirade on Shan and RJ, a local morning radio show that he makes weekly appearances on.
In the aftermath of that rant, in which Jones became defensive of the Cowboys' offseason moves—or lack thereof—the 82-year-old spoke with The Athletic's Diana Russini and stated that "the wrong ones were doing the questioning," hinting that he would either have the hosts fired or would join a different show.
"I was floored. Speechless," co-host RJ Choppy said of Jones's follow-up comments during Wednesday's episode on 105.3 The Fan. "... It takes a lot for me to get upset. I didn't get upset over it, but it was like, 'You know what? Screw you man.'"
"It was really demeaning, really insulting—and again out of nowhere," co-host Shan Shariff said. "We have done 14 years of interviews with this man. Never had anything close to that."
Jones has joined the 105.3 The Fan show about 20 times per year over the last decade-plus. The co-hosts went on to say that they've had many tough discussions with the owner on subjects ranging from segregation to kneeling for the national anthem to coaching changes. But Jones had never escalated any of their previous chats to that level.
"Never this type of venom, this type of anger and disgust from Jerry," Sharrif said. "I can't figure it out. ... [Jones] is the greatest media ally and friend you could ever dream for in this position. Never has he controlled the message, asked me [for questions ahead of time]. For damn sure it's a fact that I don't get paid or compensated by Jones, which I would love to be."
Jones's Cowboys will try to regroup on the bye week before returning to the field in Week 8 to visit the San Francisco 49ers on Oct. 27 at Levi's Stadium. We'll see what the owner's mood is on his next 105.3 The Fan appearance.