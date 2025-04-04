Dan Orlovsky Has a Theory About What Makes Shedeur Sanders So Hard to Evaluate
Shedeur Sanders is a hot topic heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado quarterback is working out for scouts at the school's pro day on Friday and according to SI's Albert Breer, the New York Giants, who have the No. 3 pick in the draft and just signed two veteran quarterbacks, are sending just about everyone on staff.
The reason they're sending so many people to watch Sanders throw might be because his college game tape is so hard to evaluate. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky explained why on Get Up this morning.
“He’s the hardest quarterback I’ve had to evaluate since I’ve gotten into TV," said Orlovsky. "Because 75% of his snaps don’t matter, Greeny. And that’s the reality for everybody that’s evaluating Shedeur Sanders. Half of the snaps that he had at Colorado were thrown inside of five yards. It feels like when you watch his tape every ball is thrown at the line of scrimmage. You’re not drafting him in the top five for that, right? So throw that out. That’s half the snaps. And then 25% of the snaps the offensive line protection is so terrible that I don’t care if you have Lamar Jackson or Patrick Mahomes, you’re not doing anything with that either. So you get to evaluate 25% of his snaps."
What Orlovsky has seen in that small sample size sounds pretty good. He went on to say that he has elite field vision, comparing him favorably to Tua Tagovailoa. He also likes his rhythm, timing and ball placement and thinks he's going to win a lot of games in the NFL.
Now we just wait to see who agrees with Orlovsky and takes him in the draft.