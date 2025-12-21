Dan Quinn Addresses Eagles' Two-Point Conversion Attempt That Sparked Brawl
Tensions between two division rivals boiled over during the fourth quarter of the Eagles' NFC East-clinching, 29-18 win over the Commanders on Saturday at Northwest Stadium.
Philadelphia, after scoring a touchdown on a 22-yard run by backup running back Tank Bigsby to extend its lead to 27-10 with 4:26 remaining in the game, somewhat surprisingly opted to keep the offense out on the field and go for a two-point conversion rather than kick the extra point in a game in which Washington was relegated to its third-string quarterback.
The Eagles converted the two points on a run by Saquon Barkley—and then all hell broke loose, as some pushing and shoving ensued between the two teams after the play, eventually escalating into a brawl that resulted in the ejections of Eagles guard Tyler Steen, as well as Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw and defensive back Quan Martin.
After the game, Commanders coach Dan Quinn was asked if the Eagles' two-point conversion attempt was a sign of disrespect. His response was telling.
“Yeah I can only answer for my side—what I would do,” Quinn said. “If that’s how they want to get down, all good. We play them again in two weeks.”
Eagles coach Nick Sirianni explains rationale for late two-point conversion vs. Commanders
“Yeah when we talked about it, we didn't want to go up 18,” Sirianni said after the game. “We did the math and said, 'Hey, we wanted to be able to make sure we were up 19.' We thought it was a little bit better that way. They could only tie you with a field goal and two two-point conversions. Two touchdowns and two two-point conversions. So we were already up three scores. We wanted to make sure we went up that way just in case.
“That was what our math told us in that particular case and that's what we did and we went and executed.”
Sirianni, who noted how much respect he has for the Commanders, said he didn't talk to Quinn after the game about the attempted two-point conversion but denied it was any attempt at running up the score.
“Again, we did that in what we thought was the best interest,” Sirianni continued. “To give up one more point in my mind is not running up the score. We're doing that because they went right down and scored. So we're doing that to give ourselves the best chance to win.”
The Eagles and Commanders will meet again in Week 18.