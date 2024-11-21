Daniel Jones Acknowledges One Aspect of Contract Affected Giants' Benching
The New York Giants' decision to bench Daniel Jones in favor of Tommy DeVito was the result of many different factors. The contract that Jones signed before the 2023 season was one of the main culprits behind the shake up.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Jones was asked about the injury guarantee in his contract and whether or not that played a role in his demotion. Jones confirmed that it did.
"Yeah, I think [the injury guarantee] was a piece of the conversation, for sure. I wanted to play, wanted to play badly and do what I could to play, but I think it was a part of it. Most of those discussions took place with my agents and Joe [Schoen]," explained Jones.
Jones signed a four-year, $160 million deal with the Giants that included a $23 million injury guarantee for the 2025 season. Had Jones sustained an injury in '24, New York would've been on the hook to pay him $23 million next year. By demoting him to third string, they've effectively eliminated any risk that he suffers an injury that would result in them paying him that amount.
Jones has a potential out in his contract after this season that would result in the team eating $22.2 million in dead cap next year. He's due to carry a $41.6 million cap hit in '25, so cutting him would save the team around $19 million.