Daniel Jones Agrees With Frustrated Giants Fans About One Thing
The New York Giants were thoroughly beaten by the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, 28-6. Daniel Jones was sacked five times and threw two interceptions as the Giants managed just one field goal a half in front of their fans at the home opener.
Things were so bad that fans lit a Jones jersey on fire in the parking lot and some waited outside MetLife Stadium for Jones to walk to his car so they could make it a point to heckle him. Even by football fan standards, that was a bit much, but the quarterback wasn't offended.
Jones was asked about the heckling on Thursday and said he actually understands.
"Yeah, I mean I'm not... Fans, you know they're upset and frustrated and we're frustrated too," said Jones. "So I understand that. I'm not easily offended. I understand how it works and know I've gotta play better. We've all gotta play better."
The Giants are now 22-37-1 in games Jones has started. They've had a losing record in nine of the last 11 seasons so it's not like the problems started when he was drafted or paid. But things certainly haven't gotten better.
Jones and the Giants will get their first opportunity to play better this Sunday against the Washington Commanders.